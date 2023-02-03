In October of last year, the New Braunfels Board of Trustees wanted an entity that could review NBU’s rate increases, design and structure to then provide feedback for the 2024 fiscal year rate design, structure and proposed increases. Because of this, the board tasked NBU to create a rate advisory committee (RAC).
The purpose of the newly created RAC is for the members to use the 2022-2023 Cost of Service and Rate Design Study to understand better how the utility business works and to bring their perspectives and feedback to the NBU Board of Trustees about the future design for utility rates.
The RAC is comprised of 18 members, who must be a representative of a civic or business organization, nominated by a city council member, or be a property owner, business owner, customer, or representative in one of NBU’s service territories.
For example, NBU RAC Chair Justin Meadows is a small business owner; Meadows said that one of the perspectives he used when looking at different matters was one of a business owner, while his colleagues may look through the lens of a medical professional or even an educator.
From the 18 members that the board of trustees appointed, NBU nominated 11, while the city council nominated seven.
With these 18 members, seven subcommittees were formed around policies deemed necessary — revenue sufficiency, accommodating growth, utility stability and financial strength, ease of understanding and implementation, conservation and renewables, low and fixed income customers, and equity and fairness in rate making.
Meadows specified that the RAC makes no final decisions but only recommendations.
“So what we present to the board of trustees is simply what we believe to be a cross-section of our community and the values used in the rate-making and rate-setting process,” Meadows said. “What happens from there will be determined by the board of trustees and city council.”
On March 30, the RAC will show its final report of recommendations to the NBU board. Once the NBU board approves the rate design and rates, it will be up for consideration by the city council.
The first reading of the rate and rate designs is slated for April 3, while the final reading will be on April 10.
The new rates will go into effect on Aug. 1 if approved.
According to NBU CEO Ian Taylor, a two-year rate plan is being recommended as opposed to the usual three-year plan.
“The rate advisory committee feedback has been invaluable in getting a sense of the community priorities and the community values, not just for rate design, but for overall business planning,” Taylor said. “That’s why I’m excited to use this type of process when we update our power supply Integrated Resource Plan, so we can use that community input…”
More information about the rate advisory committee can be found at: https://www.nbutexas.com/rate-advisory-committee .
