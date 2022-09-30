New Braunfels Utilities has updated its road closure schedule as crews continue working on water line projects across the city.
As part of a pump station expansion and discharge line project on the city’s northwest side, plans call for NBU to close a section of Goodwin Lane at the Goodwin Lane and Farm-to-Market Road 306 northwest bound frontage road to install new water lines Tuesday and Wednesday.
The closure was previously scheduled to take place earlier this week.
Vehicular traffic should expect sectional road closures each day. Two lanes of traffic will remain open at all times.
NBU plans to close the northbound section of the roadway on Tuesday, and the southbound section of the street will be closed from Wednesday. Daily closure times will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The FM 306 Pump Station and Discharge Line Project will add much-needed capacity to meet the growing water supply demand for customers in the area,” said Pam Quidley, NBU’s communications and external affairs manager. “This project includes the installation of a 3.5 million gallons per day pumping capacity expansion at the existing FM 306 pump station and a new 36-inch water line replacing the current 18-inch water line.
The project will also include a new 24-inch line replacing the existing 12-inch line along FM 306 from the FM 306 pump station site, down Goodwin Lane, to the intersection of Goodwin Lane and Pebble Creek Run.
NBU anticipates the completion of the project in May 2023.
NBU’s Surface Water Treatment Plant improvement project continues on schedule with the installation of the project’s 24-inch and 30-inch water lines from East Common Street to Gruene Road.
Pesado Construction, NBU’s contractor, will close a section of Rivercrest Drive from Fair Lane to Hillcrest Drive Monday through Oct. 14. One-way traffic for residents will be allowed.
Vehicular traffic should expect delays, varying lane conditions and flaggers directing traffic. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained for the duration of construction. Schedules are subject to change.
The more than $11.5 million project will provide additional water transmission capacity and help to alleviate high-pressure issues in the area when the Headwaters at the Comal, the Surface Water Treatment Plant and Landa Park pumps are running simultaneously.
The project has an estimated completion date of spring 2023, weather permitting.
As crews also work on the Castell Avenue water line project, Coll Street to San Antonio Street will be closed daily from 1-11:00 a.m. through November. Late night and morning construction work will be done to allow for the flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the day and to help minimize construction interruptions for area businesses.
This project will provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas and replace aging water and sewer lines.
McQueeney Road between Trade Center Drive and IH-35 southbound frontage road will remain closed through fall to allow NBU contracted crews to install a bore pit for water infrastructure under I-35 in the westbound lanes of McQueeney Road. The closures are clearly marked, and detour signs will guide traffic around closures.
The McQueeney project will upgrade existing infrastructure by replacing a 12-inch water line along McQueeney Road from County Line Road to the County Line Memorial Trail with 18-inch and 24-inch gravity mains. These improvements will provide additional capacity for future growth in the area.
NBU will provide up-to-date traffic impacts at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures.
