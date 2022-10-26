Journeymen and apprentices from New Braunfels Utilities recently brought home some hardware after competing against fellow linemen in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas.
The NBU journeyman team of Ryan Breeding, Michael Hardick and Austin Klaerner brought home second place in the Overall Muni Division against a field of 32 other highly competitive Muni (municipally-owned utility) teams during the Oct. 12-15 event.
The journeymen competed in events such as the hurtman rescue, pole climb, a cutout change and an insulator change, with perfect scores of 100 in each event.
They were only one of two Journeyman teams in the Muni Division to achieve perfect scores in all four events.
Breeding, Hardick and Klaerner also claimed the 15th spot against 241 other journeyman teams as judges announced “The Best of the Best” results, which included scores by journeymen from private investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, municipally owned utilities, and contracting companies.
They were among only 26 teams out of 241 to achieve perfect scores in all four events.
Apprentice Garrett Jones also walked the stage when he was awarded fourth place in the Overall Muni Division.
Four apprentices representing NBU participated in the event, and they had strong finishes both in the Overall Muni Division as well as the Best of the Best Division.
Best of the Best:
• Garrett Jones – 24th of 366
• Brenner Magott – 45th of 366
• Nate Wallsmith – 102nd of 366
• Klayton Rothrock – 204th of 366
Overall Muni Division:
• Garrett Jones – 4th of 45
• Brenner Magott – 6th of 45
• Nate Wallsmith – 12th of 45
• Klayton Rothrock – 27th of 45
“Linemen across our country work 24/7, often in extreme and dangerous weather conditions, to ensure communities like ours are powered,” Chief Strategic Communications Officer Melissa Krause said. “Competitions like the International Lineman’s Rodeo provide exceptional skills training. While participation in such events has no monetary recognition, the best recognition is the trust and respect garnered from colleagues and knowing these linemen give their best every day to represent their community. On behalf of NBU, we could not be more proud of our teams.”
The International Lineman’s Rodeo and Expo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman tasks. Journeymen and apprentices competed with their peers throughout the United States and Canada while learning and practicing safe work practices.
Other participants at the rodeo included Ryan Voges and Bradley Dietert, who served as judges at this year’s event, while Justin Green, Keith Marsh, Coby Henk and Chris Lynch coached and supported the team.
