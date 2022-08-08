New Braunfels Utilities officials on Monday outlined additional measures to assist their customers at a time when a combination of factors — a heat wave and drought, global energy market volatility and electric grid regulatory changes — are sending electric bills through the roof.
NBU recently announced its customers would see interim adjustments in the Power Cost Recovery Adjustment, or PCRA, portion of their electricity bill for August and September.
During a Monday morning press conference, NBU Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor said the utility urged customers struggling to pay their bills to call or email NBU’s customer service department to set up a payment plan.
“We’re working one-on-one with each customer that calls to try to find solutions to help them out,” Taylor said. “We’re waiving late fees to make sure that we’re helping there for folks who are having difficulty paying.”
Contact NBU’s customer service at 830-629-8400 or customerservice@nbutexas.com.
In addition, Taylor said NBU is not disconnecting service for non-payment customers during the high summer temperatures. Service disconnections would resume when temperatures drop in the fall.
Taylor also suggested customers call the utility’s Conservation and Customer Solutions department at 830-629-8925 to schedule a personal consultation or assessment.
Consultations and assessments are also available for water usage.
“We have automatic alerts that our customers can program through our system so that when their meter hits a certain amount of electricity or the dollar amount that they have used, they can get a text message alerting them so they can control their thermostat or whatever means they want to take,” Taylor said.
The New Braunfels Food Bank manages the NBU Bill Payment Assistance Program for customers needing financial assistance. Information on the program is available at nbutexas.com.
The main point of contention with customers has been the PCRA charges, which in many cases have represented a most significant percentage of the electric bill.
NBU said customers would see interim adjustments in the PCRA portion of their electricity bill for this month and next while electric usage is high.
Effective through Sept. 30, NBU customers will see a 2.1 cents per kilowatt hour reduction in the PCRA portion of their bill. Overall that represents an 11.95% reduction in the electric portion of the bill.
This reduction will delay the collection of expenses incurred during the 2021 winter storm, referred to as Winter Storm Uri, which represented 28% of the PCRA.
For a customer using 1,400-kilowatt hours per month, the winter storm recovery portion of the PCRA was about $29.40.
NBU will resume collecting the winter storm recovery portion of the PCRA this fall.
The remaining portion, 72%, of the PCRA is due to energy market volatility caused by escalating natural gas prices, which have risen more than 200% since last year, primarily because of global unrest brought on by the war in Ukraine and that Texas is exporting more natural gas than ever before.
In December 2021, natural gas sold for $2.71 per million Btu, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The price for natural gas rose to $8.14 in May.
Natural gas is the primary fuel used to generate electricity — 44% of the state’s generated power starts with natural gas, according to NBU.
The August daily cost for a residential customer with 1,400-kilowatt hours is $6.36 per day, a decrease of 86 cents per day over the July rate.
Broken down, that’s 13.62 cents per kilowatt hour for a bill based on 1,400-kilowatt-hour usage and the current range of electric prices in Texas, according to EcoWatch and Wattbuy, is 8.8 to 18 cents per kilowatt hour.
The PCRA is not a fixed rate. It’s variable, and each customer is assessed charges based on their individual usage.
The PCRA rate was 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour in July, compared with 3.3 cents in July 2021. The winter storm recovery portion of the PCRA to July 2021 and 2022 was 2.1 cents per kilowatt hour.
A factor that has impacted bills this summer includes scorching weather for a sustained amount of time, causing air conditioners to work harder. New Braunfels has experienced more than 40 days of 100-degree temperatures so far this year, compared to an average of nine such days.
Another critical factor, Taylor said, is costs from regulatory changes made to the electric market of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that operates the state’s electrical grid, following the 2021 winter storm, when millions of Texans were without power for days in subfreezing temperatures after a combination of cold weather across the state and skyrocketing demand for energy shut down power plants as well as the natural gas facilities that supply them with fuel.
ERCOT is no longer prioritizing providing Texans cheap power, but its main focus is the grid’s reliability, especially during extreme hot or cold weather.
The new approach to operating the grid means asking power plants to be online and available in case they’re needed. That means paying generators a prescribed price to operate no matter what happens.
Before the 2021 winter storm, power plants ramped up or went offline based on market demand.
