During the 2022 employee giving campaign, New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) was announced as a top 10 business donor to the United Way of Comal County.
United Way has supported over 250 programs by awarding $6,500,000 since 2004.
These programs include keeping lights on for those in crisis, feeding the hungry, equipping fitness and educational programs for the elderly and youth and providing safety for those in danger.
NBU employees pledged over $57,000 in 2022, with 66% of employees donating.
Employees raised the entire amount pledged, continuing NBU’s tradition of impacting the community in a positive manner.
According to NBU Chief Strategic Communications and Security Officer Melissa Krause, NBU has been a top five or higher business donor since 2004.
Additionally, NBU serves an active role in supporting the United Way of Comal County and the organization’s work to enhance the lives of families and individuals in Comal County.
NBU and its employees show support through volunteering at United Way’s events, serving on the United Way of Comal County Board of Directors or supporting United Way’s partner agencies.
