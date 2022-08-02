New Braunfels Utilities entered the final year of its three-year rate plan on Monday, which means higher costs for electricity, water and wastewater customers.
The rate increases, for most customers, will be recognized on bills arriving in September. The New Braunfels City Council approved the three-year rate plan in October 2020.
Combined, the electric delivered power and electric availability charge will increase by 10%.
The average electric bill includes purchased power, power cost recovery adjustment or PCRA, delivered power and electric availability charge costs.
Water rates will increase by 8% overall. The water supply fee will increase by 30 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 gallons.
Residential customers whose monthly water usage remains at 7,500 gallons or less will not be charged a water supply fee.
Wastewater rates will increase by 13%. The water and wastewater bill includes water usage, supply and availability charges.
For the average customer with electric (1,400-kilowatt hours), water (6,500 gallons), and wastewater (3,300 gallons) services, the combined rate increase due to changes in rates — excluding variable market adjustments reflected in the PCRA is 5.99% or an increase of $11.59.
“As NBU enters year three of its three-year rate plan, these rate increases remain essential to meet the capital improvement requirements to make significant upgrades to New Braunfels’ aging electric, water and wastewater infrastructure, add capacity to meet growth and regulatory requirements and secure new water sources to ensure resiliency and sustainability,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer. “These improvements will ensure NBU is well prepared to meet our customers’ electric, water and wastewater needs for decades to come.”
The NBU fiscal year 2023 five-year operating plan includes more than $871 million in capital improvement projects. According to NBU, 153 capital improvement projects are in progress or in the planning stages.
The new rates come at a time when energy market volatility, an unrelenting heat wave, higher natural gas prices and other factors are already significantly impacting customers’ energy bills.
On Friday, NBU officials announced that its customers would see interim adjustments in the PCRA portion of their electric bill for August and September while electric usage is high.
Effective Monday through Sept. 30, NBU customers will see a 2.1 cent per kilowatt hour reduction in the PCRA portion of their bill. Overall that represents an 11.95% reduction in the electric portion of the bill.
According to NBU, the utility pays for power over time to meet customers’ forecasted needs, such as entering contracts today to purchase power for months or years in the future. However, like any commodity market, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas market experiences volatility, which NBU officials have said has been caused by extreme weather and dramatic increases in natural gas costs.
ERCOT operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state’s power load.
NBU customers can review details and see the actual costs of the rate increases that went into effect by visiting nbutexas.com/rate-change.
A comprehensive list of tools and rebates to help manage costs of bills is available by visiting www.nbutexas.com/conservation or calling 830-629-8400 and speaking to NBU customer service representatives.
Customers can call NBU’s Conservation and Customer Solutions at 830-629-8925 to schedule a personal consultation or assessment.
For NBU customers needing financial assistance, the New Braunfels Food Bank manages the NBU Bill Payment Assistance Program.
Information on the program is available at nbutexas.com.
