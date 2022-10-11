New Braunfels Utilities and the New Braunfels City Council will host a public hearing this month to consider updating water and wastewater impact fees.
The public hearing, slated for Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa Street, allows council members to consider the revised water and wastewater impact fees charged to new or expanded water and wastewater service within the corporate limits and extraterritorial jurisdiction of New Braunfels and other new customers served by contract with NBU.
The fees will not apply to existing NBU customers who do not request an expansion of service through larger meters, extended or larger diameter lines, or to properties that do not receive water or sewer service from NBU.
Any member of the public can appear at the hearing and present evidence for or against the update.
The NBU Board of Trustees on Aug. 25 approved a resolution recommending an update to NBU’s water and wastewater impact fees.
City Council members last month approved a resolution setting the Oct. 24 public hearing to amend the impact fees.
Council members approved NBU’s last impact fee program update in 2018. State statute requires a governmental body that has previously adopted an impact fee to update its plan at least every five years.
As part of the 2022 Impact Fee Study, NBU contractor Freese and Nichols used land use assumptions, growth projections and water/wastewater loading criteria to develop ten-year load projections for both the NBU water and wastewater systems for the planning period of 2022 through 2032.
Freese and Nichols also developed an impact fee capital improvements plan for the water and wastewater systems to serve projected growth through 2032.
According to Stephanie Neises, a Freese and Nichols engineer, the study recommends, based on a 5/8-inch size meter, a water impact fee increase from $7,989 to $19,448 and a wastewater impact fee increase from $3,251 to $6,244, a difference of $25,692. Typically, NBU serves single-family residences with 5/8-inch water meters. Larger meters represent mostly commercial and industrial water use.
Asked during last month’s City Council meeting who would pay the difference if impact fees stayed the same or set less than the recommended amount, Neises said it would have to come from current NBU ratepayers.
“The balance between impact fees — if it doesn’t come from impact fees, it’s going to come from the rates — if we’re going to try to keep up with growth and fund the projects that are needed to serve water and wastewater,” Neises said.
The hydraulic models of the water and wastewater systems, along with pumping and storage planning criteria that Freese and Nichols developed, were employed to calculate the percentage of each project’s capacity projected to be utilized in the ten-year planning period. A summation of each project’s estimated cost was used to calculate a total impact fee eligible CIP cost for water and wastewater.
These costs were then divided by the projected growth in living unit equivalents for water and wastewater, respectively, to determine the maximum allowable impact fees for water and wastewater.
Copies of the capital improvements plans and potential impact fee schedules are available at the offices of NBU at 263 Main Plaza and online at nbutexas.com/developer-driven-projects.
For questions related to NBU’s Impact Fee Study or the required public hearing, email ashleyz@nbutexas.com.
