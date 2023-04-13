New Braunfels Utilities CEO Ian Taylor announced his retirement from public service at the end of June during an NBU Board of Trustees meeting on April 13.
Taylor said he chose the path of public service because he wanted the time he spent away from loved ones, such as friends and family, to be used to serve others.
He hadn’t foreseen that the team he ended up working with at NBU would have such a high capacity for giving during trying times.
During the same meeting, the board chose the future interim CEO.
Beginning July 1, NBU Chief Operations Officer Ryan Kelso will serve as the interim CEO, and the search for Taylor’s replacement will begin.
This announcement by Taylor comes after working 22 years in public utilities, with his last 17 years being dedicated to NBU. Taylor became the CEO of NBU in 2016.
After his retirement, Taylor will still serve in an advisory role and work with the board of trustees to help with the leadership transition.
His tenure at NBU coincided with a time of historic growth for New Braunfels. The city was ranked as the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., and NBU had to scale in size to accommodate the needs of a rapidly-changing industry and a rapidly-evolving community.
Since 2016, NBU has had to accelerate a capital program that has grown three times in size in an effort to keep up with the growth and get the water system in compliance.
According to NBU, it has doubled the water supply of the community, expanded its electric system and has begun the construction of an aquifer storage and recovery project.
Additionally, NBU worked with regional partners to create the One Water Road Map in order to protect springs and secure the water supply for future generations.
While under Taylor’s leadership, NBU established an ethics committee, overhauled its technology systems to erase technical debt and strengthened systems and support services that are essential to the community.
Furthermore, The Headwaters at Comal — an NBU conservation legacy project — finished phase one and started phase two after kickstarting its capital campaign.
Programs at NBU are being developed to give innovative solutions for customers who want to incorporate distributed energy sources, such as rooftop solar and battery storage, into their businesses and homes.
Moreover, NBU will start another public engagement process later in the year to update its Energy Integrated Resource Plan with a project focusing on water resource management to follow.
As Taylor retires, NBU has one of the highest bond ratings among its peers and has worked with the city council to pass impact fees and a new two-year rate plan.
NBU Board President Judith Dykes-Hoffman said that Taylor led NBU through momentous times and that they are proud of his accomplishments; those at NBU wish Taylor and his family the best of luck as they embark on their next chapter in life.
