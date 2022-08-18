New Braunfels officials on Thursday joined Comal County officials, veterans, police officers, Gold Star family members, stakeholders and representatives from the New Braunfels American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars for dual ribbon-cutting ceremonies marking the unveiling of the Veterans Memorial and celebrating the opening of the Police Department’s new 76,200-square foot headquarters.
Council members approved the concept for a new Veterans Memorial in 2015. Voters approved $36.3 million for the new NBPD headquarters and Veterans Memorial in the city’s 2019 bond program.
In June 2019, the city purchased two land tracts totaling about 12 acres in the 3000 block of West San Antonio Street across from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office headquarters and near the Comal County Jail for around $1.9 million.
The Veterans Memorial ceremony started with an honor guard procession composed of veterans and first responders unveiling flags representing all branches of the Armed Forces as well as American and POW/MIA flags, with New Braunfels High School Choir member Arianna Powell performing the National Anthem.
“They are our folks,” New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said following the procession. “They are men and women. They are firemen and policemen and they are city staffers. They are city councilmen. And I am so proud to be able to stand here and be part of this ceremony.”
New Braunfels Police Chaplain Art Guerro delivered an invocation.
The memorial, an etched granite structure honoring the branches of the U.S. military, includes names of local service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
“The men and women whose names are etched behind me on this beautiful memorial, they made the ultimate of sacrifices,” VFW District 5 Commander Martin Monceballez said. “The kids — 17, 18-year-olds — when they come out of high school, they join the service. A lot of them go in knowing that they want to serve their country and do well and also want to be part of the community and come back and be part of the community. But unfortunately, a lot of them did not have that opportunity.”
Don Ingram, commander of American Legion Post 179, thanked New Braunfels residents and city leaders for “recognizing and memorializing our veterans who were born and raised or decided to make this great city home.”
“This monument is fitting for a royal city — the city of a prince,” Ingram said, referring to Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, who established New Braunfels more than 150 years ago. “And therefore, is even more fitting for brave men and women who have fought and died and are still fighting for freedom, democracy and the ideals our constitution lays forth for all citizens of this great nation.”
Ingram continued, saying that the monument “also stands in stark contrast to the culture of today where the term ‘hero’ is often misused.”
“Actors, athletes, politicians and fantasy characters are not the heroes we should celebrate nor emulate with monuments or statues because real heroes don’t wear capes, masks or fancy shoes,” Ingram said. “Real heroes wear dog tags.”
The primary seal panel of the memorial, which faces the entrance to the new police building, includes seals of each of the branches along with the words, “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.”
The memorial also includes panels representing each branch, including the U.S. Space Force, established on Dec. 20, 2019, with the enactment of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
The panel representing the Army reads, “Loyalty. Duty. Respect. Selfless Service. Honor. Integrity. Personal Courage.”
Separate panels representing the Marines and the Navy reads, “Honor. Courage. Commitment.”
The Air Force panel reads, “Integrity First. Service Before Self. Excellence In All We Do.” and the Coast Guard panel states, “Honor. Respect. Devotion to Duty.”
The panel depicting the Space Force reads, “Always Above.”
In 2018, Austin-based Luck Design was hired by the police department architect, Houston-based PGAL, to provide preliminary design and cost estimating for the project for potential inclusion in the 2019 bond program.
According to officials, Luck Design provided conceptual renderings and design work for free to keep original costs down. City leaders formed a committee consisting of veterans employed by the city, Gold Star family members and members from the local VFW and American Legion posts to vet and finalize the images and content of the memorial.
Following the memorial’s unveiling, residents were invited inside to participate in a ceremony officially opening the new home of New Braunfels’ finest, which replaced a 30,000-square foot facility converted from a former lumber yard on South Seguin Avenue that had served as headquarters since 1997.
The 62,300-foot headquarters building features a training room, dispatch area, offices, storage, conference rooms, expansion areas and forensic labs. A 13,900 square-foot annex houses the maintenance garage, gym and storage areas.
City Manager Robert Camareno recognized New Braunfels residents who supported the project during the 2019 bond election process and looked forward to a potential 2023 bond ballot.
“We are not done,” Camareno said. “We have so much more to do in our community — so much more to invest in — so stay tuned.”
Police Chief Keith Lane said that visitors driving down West San Antonio Street would see on both sides of the street “how incredibly supportive the county and the city of New Braunfels are, not only to the military but to law enforcement.”
“It’s a testament to this community and your community, both your heart and soul, your checkbook, which we appreciate, especially these days,” Lane said. “We don’t take that for granted. What it also means to me is that you have an exceptional police department. I knew that about a week after I got here.”
Joeris General Contractors served as the primary contractor, with Seidel Construction serving in a mentor-protégé partnership.
