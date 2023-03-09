Canyon alum Tucker Addington has made a name for himself throughout his football life — in high school, at Sam Houston State and the USFL.
Now, the former Cougar and married father of three is finally living out his football dream as a long snapper for the New England Patriots.
Addington’s journey to professional football has been long, as he went unchosen in the 2020 NFL Draft and waited two years before being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 USFL Supplemental Draft by the Houston Gamblers.
He appeared in all 10 games for the Gamblers in his rookie season.
Addington’s performance put him on the NFL’s radar. He started having workouts with the Denver Broncos later that year before signing with the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in October to compete for its long snapper spot.
He did not win the position, leading to his release, but he was signed to New England’s practice squad midway through December due to an injury to long snapper Joe Cardona. Addington was signed to the 53-man roster the following week.
“It was surreal,” Addington said. “I was kind of in the know but didn’t want to make any assumptions on what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they were gonna move me up from the practice squad… they signed me on Thursday. In no way was I not going to sign it. I wanted to go play, get out there, be a part of that team. I called my wife and said, ‘They’re gonna sign me to the active roster, so I’ll be playing Christmas Eve.’”
Having never seen an NFL game in person, the 25-year-old rookie made his debut in Week 16 as the Patriots hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 24.
“I’ve told everybody for the last six years, ‘Man, I just pray that my first NFL game is one that I’m playing in,’ and it happened… We went three and out that first drive, and I was like, ‘Alright, it’s time to go,’” Addington said. “When you get in between those lines, it’s 22 guys, and the only thing that changes is how strong and big they were, and fast, but I knew what my job entailed, and was ready for it and pursued like I would any other game… I went out there, performed great, felt great. I felt like the snap was, I don’t ever say perfect because it’s hard to say that, but it was good. Then I was able to get down the field and do my job on that end as well.”
Having dealt with the nerves of his first game, the rookie played the final two of the Patriots’ regular season. Although the team did not make the playoffs, Addington got to see firsthand what it is like to be a member of one of the premier franchises in the league.
“You can tell how cohesive everyone is, from their front office staff to the coaches, support staff,” Addington said. “They all are pursuing excellence, and they want what’s best for every player, the team, coaches. Some people call it ‘The Patriot Way,’ and it’s definitely present and evident there.”
With the 2022 season now over, Addington is still a signed member of the Patriots as he hopes to continue his NFL career from here on out, crediting his wife, Kensie, as his biggest supporter throughout his football path.
“That’s the coolest thing, that she’s supportive,” Addington said. “She realizes that it’s both of us and these accomplishments are not just mine. She’s with me, and we get to do this together. Our kids get to experience this, and I pray that they see our love and see our perseverance.”
