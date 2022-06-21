New Braunfels’ Transportation and Capital Improvements Department will host a public meeting to provide information on potential fee changes associated with the city’s Roadway Impact Fee Program.
The meeting is slated for 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St.
The program, authorized under Chapter 395 of the Texas Local Government Code, is defined as a fee imposed on new development to pay for the construction or expansion of infrastructure facilities necessitated by that new development.
“City staff is currently evaluating the tiered approach to raising the collected fee that was initially discussed with New Braunfels City Council when the current fees were adopted in 2020,” said David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator. “At the upcoming meeting, staff will provide a brief background on the Roadway Impact Fee Program, the adopted Roadway Impact Fee Study, the maximum assessable fee, the tiered collected fee recommendation, and an overview of projects that have been funded by the program in recent years.”
The meeting will be followed by a presentation to the Roadway Impact Fee Advisory Committee and City Council.
For more information about traffic, transportation and engineering in New Braunfels, visit the department’s website at www.nbtexas.org/3247/Transportation-and-Capital-Improvements.
