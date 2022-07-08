An interlocal agreement between the city and New Braunfels ISD to facilitate the proposed purchase of a five-acre tract of land that could become the location of a new public library branch is on the New Braunfels City Council’s Monday agenda.
City leaders have been negotiating with NBISD officials to purchase about five acres of land located at the southwest corner of Walnut Avenue and Settlers Crossing in Guadalupe County to hold for use as a future branch of the New Braunfels Public Library.
The proposed interlocal agreement under consideration by council members would set forth the terms of the purchase of the property, including survey requirements, determination of fair market value for the property, platting requirements, feasibility period and a timeline to close.
Once fair market value and other additional information are determined, the purchase of the property will be brought back before council members again for final action.
A library branch in the city’s rapidly growing southeast side is under consideration for possible inclusion on a 2023 bond program ballot.
Council members will also issue proclamations for Hidden Heroes and recognize retiring Public Works employee Michael Mundell. Also on the agenda are updates on the results of the 2022 New Braunfels Community Survey and the 2023-2027 Economic Development Strategic Plan.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda. A full agenda is available at www.nbtexas.org.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
