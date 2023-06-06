Maybe wakeboarding is too daunting and paintball is a bit too painful — or perhaps being outdoors during the summer heat feels like a death sentence.
Luckily for those New Braunfels residents looking for indoor fun, a new axe house has made its home inside of Texas Ski Ranch.
Loki’s Axe Haus is owned by Texas Ski Ranch general manager Max Bialick.
However, this isn’t the first time there has been an axe house at Texas Ski Ranch. Three years prior, the decision was made to include an axe facility.
At the time, the 20-year-old business had part of the roof ripped off after Hurricane Harvey; unfortunately, the bar had been located on the second story.
The bar had been an essential part of the wakeboarding community at Texas Ski Ranch. The wakeboarders would spend time together, eat before riding on the lake and then drink at the bar afterward.
“Instead of rebuilding the bar … we just didn’t have a bar for a little while, and we found that we lost that community,” Bialick said. “We decided we wanted that back, so we built a bar and then to go along with that, we built the axe house … and it worked, so it got the community back with wakeboarders. It brought in a whole different demographic for the axe throwers. Instead of the college kids wakeboarding, it’s bearded men, and it’s fun.”
According to Bialick, he saw axe throwing as one of the more fun options to bring into the location.
At the time, he noticed that axe throwing had gotten popular and could be seen at public events.
Additionally, activities like arcade games weren’t physical enough, which didn’t meet Bialick’s requirement of adding an active option to go alongside the bar.
“There’s a lot of bars that you can go to where you just sit and talk and drink,” Bialick said. “We’re looking for a more active bar out here, so for that, you could go axe throwing, you could (throw) darts, you could go bowling; we decided axe throwing was more fun than bowling or darts.”
Construction of the new axe house began in January. It opened a few weeks ago where the kayak shop once was inside Texas Ski Ranch.
Compared to the previous facility, Loki’s Axe Haus has two additional axe-throwing lanes for a total of eight.
Although the lanes are up for those to enjoy, there’s still further construction for future participants to look forward to.
The two-story venue still has more work to be done in the kitchen, with lights, televisions and additional decorations still needing to be added. A slide connecting the two stories may also be added to the axe house.
Part of the reason behind the upgraded axe house was to fit larger groups; organizations have already taken advantage of the space and activities, from two project graduations to corporate meetings.
Those interested in trying their hand at axe throwing this summer can visit the axe house Tuesday through Sunday.
Participants can expect to sign a waiver and get ticketed through an administrative process.
Afterward, they head into the axe house, where axe coaches await. The coach will spray down the boards in the axe lanes to help the axes stick.
The coaches will then review safety and proper form before anyone throws an axe. After axes are thrown, the coach will give pointers on how they can improve.
After everyone gets a grasp on axe throwing, the coach will start games for the axe throwers to enjoy.
In addition to these everyday activities, the axe house has league nights on Wednesdays, where some have qualified for higher divisions.
Loki’s Axe Haus is located at 6700 I-35 inside of Texas Ski Ranch.
Locals can celebrate the official grand opening of the axe house on June 22.
