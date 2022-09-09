Through their tight knit friendship and shared athleticism, a pair of New Braunfels teens teamed up to raise $85,000 for a blood cancer charity.
For their hard work and determination, juniors Lance Beeghley of New Braunfels High School and Parker Joseph of New Braunfels Christian Academy were named the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Students of the Year for the South Central Texas region.
The duo was honored at a ceremony Wednesday morning at New Braunfels Christian Academy where they were joined by friends, family and program representatives to celebrate the achievement. Each year the LLS Students of the Year fundraising campaign recruits high school students across the country to fundraise for the nonprofit. Funds raised go toward research for alternative treatments, information and education, and blood cancer advocacy.
For the teens it’s a cause that hits close to home.
“We both, you know, firsthand, had an experience with that — (Beeghley’s) grandpa and my mom both had cancer,” Joseph said. “We know what it’s like not knowing if they’re going to make it out.”
Cases of blood-related cancers are diagnosed every 3 minutes in the U.S., and in 2021 over 180,000 people were expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
The seven-week leadership and development program requires its participants to devote their time and energy outside school and extracurricular activities to raise money — and that’s exactly what the team did.
Beeghley and Joseph started pitching the fundraising venture to friends and family, improving their confidence along the way, and eventually went door to door asking for donations.
“It was just really cool watching how eager these people, these families, that we knew, and how eager they were to just share money with us and just to help this cause,” Joseph said.
The dynamic partners worked up to local small businesses and corporations for larger donations, and even created a 2-minute video to help promote the cause.
The fundraising didn’t stop there.
Thinking outside the box and more inside the court, the creative twosome put their enthusiasm for athletics to good use by holding a basketball clinic for local youth, which proved to be a slam dunk.
“Me and (Joseph) grew up playing sports together, so we had a chemistry together just working together as a team, so it was easy,” Beeghley said. “We can use our love for sports in this campaign with the little kids to share a strong message with something we all have a love for.”
Their fundraising efforts culminated in the sizable donation for the charity, and even earned them the Research Portfolio Award given in honor of the LLS Children’s Initiative.
Through the experience, the pair gained public speaking skills by interacting with the community and businesses when asking for donations, and learned more about the charity and its fight against blood cancer.
“We’re just super proud of them,” Elizabeth Joseph said. “It was really just everybody being very generous and believing in the cause and supporting these kiddos.”
As part of the regional title, Beeghley and Joseph also get the opportunity to name one of the organization’s research grants.
In addition, the high school students are volunteering their time to mentor the program’s next local group tackling the cause in hopes of repeat success.
