In the current political climate, more and more young people are taking an interest in running for public office.
New Braunfels High School student Falon Cochran, 18, isn’t wasting a single second to make a difference in students’ lives by running for the New Braunfels Independent School District at-large trustee seat in the May 6 election.
“If we don’t have young people running, the young people aren’t having a voice, and then (the school board) makes decisions that we don’t want,” Cochran said. “We can’t just be sitting around complaining about things, we should be able to take action and make a difference.”
While Cochran is going up against candidates more than twice her age, she feels age is just a number, and believes she’s ready to take on the role.
Cochran and her family have lived in New Braunfels for generations — attending New Braunfels ISD schools.
“I bleed blue,” Cochran said. “I love my district … (and I’ve) been a Unicorn my whole life.”
One of the board’s most recent decisions was the future of the Unicorn identity, and after months of discussion, they made the choice to rebrand the district when they adopted the Dragons for the Long Creek mascot.
Despite her family’s Unicorn legacy, Cochran approved of the board’s decision.
“I actually really enjoyed the decision,” Cochran said. “We kept with a mystical theme, and it’s something that’s original, but not too original, which I think is awesome. I hope people enjoy it, because I definitely did. I think it’ll be a really great change for us.”
Rebranding the district is just one of the many topics Cochran will have to tackle if elected.
Cochran believes her involvement in extracurricular programs have helped her develop valuable leadership skills she can use if she makes it onto the board.
The student candidate serves as vice president of the Family Career and Community Leaders of American Club (FCCLA), which assists individuals who express interest in teaching or therapy careers.
The high school senior is also president of the German club and is the soccer manager.
“I really want to serve on a larger scale like the school board,” Cochran said. “Those things also require a lot of time and dedication, and I just want to put everything that I’ve worked so hard for to good use.”
Her biggest motivation for applying was the concerns surrounding the mental health of teachers, which she explored for a FCCLA project.
“Just finding out about everything that teachers are going through and how little recognition they’re getting (has been insightful),” Cochran said. “I’ve had three teachers lose their lives to suicide … I don’t want anyone else in New Braunfels ISD to go through that.”
Cochran is aware age is going to be a challenge in the upcoming race for school board, but she is determined to overcome it.
“I think a lot of people will look at me and think, ‘Oh, well, she’s too young to be running for this, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about, she’s only in high school’ — but they don’t know me, and I think that I am ready,” she said.
If elected, Cochran will attend college nearby, studying family and consumer sciences. She plans to get her teaching certification, while committing herself to the trustee role.
Cochran will face retired educator and customer service manager Bill Lewis and audit manager Kimberly Goodwin in the race.
