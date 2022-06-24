New Braunfels teen, Katy McLain is fixing to pack her bags and head to Houston on July 1 for one of the biggest competitions in Texas — Miss Texas Teen USA. Following her win at a local pageant,McLain will be competing alongside winners from all over the state to be crowned Miss Texas Teen USA.
At just 8 months old McLain was adopted by a loving family and is now using her pageant platform to help people understand the importance of adoption and the impact it has on the lives of kids in orphanages and the foster system.
“I think that it’s super important for all these kids … to get really good homes because a lot of us aren't as fortunate as (some others),” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for us as a whole to get a new start, and to have great parents and just a great life.”
McLain has always been driven when it comes to sports and competition, and adoptive parents Charles Savard and Lisa McLain have supported that side of her — however none of them stuck until baton twirling.
Taking after her adoptive mother and grandmother by entering the world of baton twirling, she honed her skills and eventually started competing at local and then national levels with great success.
Baton twirling has become one of her biggest passions, and her drive to better herself even earned her a spot as a featured twirler for the New Braunfels Unicorn Marching Band and Colorguard.
“When I first started, I was like, ‘why do I have to do this like this — it seems (weird),’ but now I've kind of grown a love for it but I've also grown a stronger love for twirling,” McLain said.
McLain made her transition into the pageant world after seeing an online advertisement for a pageant and decided to go for it not expecting to do well. She has found it to be a difficult, yet rewarding experience that helped the self-described shy girl to find confidence.
“Since (pageants) I've gotten better at interviewing — I can talk to (interviewers) and not get super nervous because before I used to get super nervous and lose my breath, but now I can just be open,” McLain said. “I think it has helped me become a better person and become more social.”
The interview portion of pageants, McLaid said, is one of the most transferable skills when it comes to pageants because it can help you land future jobs. Along with interviewing, McLain will compete in the sportswear and eveningwear categories following an opening number.
While McLain isn’t originally from New Braunfels, she is excited to be representing a welcoming town with such a rich history, and is backed by the support of the high school band and the colorguard.
Even with the backing of her school, McLain still needs the support of the community through sponsorships, and those interested in sponsoring can contact Lisa McLain at 702-354-1419.
People can also support McLain in her pageant journey by logging on to https://www.misstexasusa.com/contestants/teen2022/ and giving her a $2 people’s choice vote with all of the proceeds going to charity. As of Friday, June 24, McLain has 458 votes to help her be placed into the top 15.
Tune into the Miss Texas Teen USA pageant starting July 1 via livestream at http://www.pageantvision.com/ to see McLain compete for the title.
