While the weather and foliage may not look it, fall in New Braunfels has arrived, bringing heaps of festive seasonal fun.
Things turn spooky at the Museum of Handmade Furniture on Saturday, Oct. 8 when Heritage Village transforms its grounds for a family-friendly event filled with scary fun and history. The 2nd Saturday Spooktacular event features a living history program, activities such as bobbing for apples and a pumpkin pie eating contest along with a small haunted trail.
The free fall celebration is topped off with a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2 at 7:30 p.m. Festivities start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4:00 p.m.
New Braunfels Trail Team 6 is getting into fall by providing a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience with its Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 13. The team is pairing up with Calvary Baptist Church, and using their parking lot to hand out candy and other Halloween treats out of decorated jeeps from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For an evening of historical thrills New Braunfels Parks and Recreation is hosting Soul Searching: Night Ramblings at the Comal Cemetery.
Soul Searching takes participants on a walk through the grounds of the Comal Cemetery with peculiar encounters from persons who have long since left the mortal plane along the way.
Each stop will have reenactments of the individual’s life performed by volunteers and a few familiar faces. This year’s theme is funerals, and focuses on departed souls in the funeral industry.
The cemetery tour is only available for a short time, with limited spots for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15.
To reserve tickets or to find more on Soul Searching visit https://parksonline.newbraunfels.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=pst&Keyword=searching&search=yes.
To celebrate the Halloween season, Das Rec is putting a unique spin on bobbing for apples.
Kids can take a dive into the pool to hunt for the perfect pumpkin — then it’s time to decorate with the supplies provided.
The Das Pumpkin Patch is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, and tickets are $10.
Registration can be found online at https://parksonline.newbraunfels.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=pst&Keyword=daspumpkin&search=yes.
’Tis also the season of the monarch butterfly.
With the beautiful winged creatures taking to the skies, New Braunfels is celebrating with its Fall Monarch Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free event at Fischer Park Amphitheater offers activities such as pumpkin decorating, butterfly-themed educational and fun fall crafts.
Those looking to partake in wholesome Halloween fun can head downtown for an evening of safe trick-or-treating.
The downtown area will be closed to traffic, allowing trick-or-treaters to visit shops in hopes of collecting sweet Halloween treats.
The free event, which also features fire trucks and other city vehicles, is sure to put a smile on faces when it kicks off the evening of Friday, Oct. 28.
Rounding out the Halloween festivities is the Halloween Festival & Night Market at the Gruene Outpost River Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event happening between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. is loaded with live music, food trucks and local vendors. Kids will have fun celebrating with family and friends at the kid’s foam party, participating in trick-or-treating, or taking part in games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.