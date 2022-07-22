The city of New Braunfels has launched a new website under a new domain name — newbraunfels.gov.
The newly redesigned website includes a more modern look, streamlined navigation and a new tool for residents to report an issue or submit a request.
David Ferguson, the city’s communications manager, said the primary goal of the new website is to make it easier for residents to use.
“To accomplish this, both the main navigation and departmental navigation were restructured so that users can more quickly find the important information they are looking for,” Ferguson said.
The newest feature on the website is a “Submit a Request” button on the homepage that takes residents to a comprehensive list of common requests received by the city, including a new addition that leads users to a GIS-powered map system where residents can report issues like potholes, street sign issues, drainage issues, and solid waste and recycling concerns.
During the past year, the city was able to secure the newbraunfels.gov domain from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Using a .gov domain increases security, and domains with the .gov address are only available to U.S.-based government organizations and other publicly controlled entities.
While anyone can claim a .org or .com domain, using a .gov domain shows that the city’s website is an official government resource and should give users confidence in the site’s legitimacy.
The city’s website receives more than 1.2 million annual visits.
While the new website was officially launched on Monday, improvements and small modifications continue to take place as needed.
Report any issues or concerns to AHartman@newbraunfels.gov.
To visit the new website, go to www.newbraunfels.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.