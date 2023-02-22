According to a Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce study, New Braunfels’ population has grown 66% since 2021, while the state population has only grown 17%.
Additionally, there has been a 41% increase in New Braunfels residents with a bachelor’s degree since 2017; the number of residents with graduate degrees has grown by 43%.
In 2022, the median household income grew by 8% from the year prior and 25% since 2017. The averages for the state of Texas and the San Antonio metro area are lower in comparison.
“There’s major inflationary headwinds that, yes, there may be a 25% increase, but what’s the cost of living increase?” Jonathan Packer, President and CEO of the chamber, said. “We know that, but it is still encouraging that income for our population is increasing in line with raw growth.”
The unemployment rate has had an average of 4.0% since 2012. However, the unemployment rate in 2022 was 3.1%. With city employment consisting of 47,136 employees in 2022, there has been a 60% increase in growth since 2012.
When it comes to commuting, New Braunfels has an overall net inflow of 2,632 commuters for work — this net inflow increases when looking at commuters making less than $40,000 yearly. However, a net outflow exists for those who make more than $40,000 a year.
The chamber’s economic benchmark study defines primary employers as employers who “generate wealth in a community by producing a good or service that is mostly sold outside the trade area.”
With this definition in mind, the chamber followed 45 New Braunfels primary employers and saw an 11-year average of 1,095 new jobs yearly.
In terms of the new business meter, New Braunfels meters are measured by utilities, wastewater, water and electricity, which are city-owned. There have been 1,983 new businesses since 2012, with an average of 180 new jobs yearly.
When focusing on taxes and revenue, New Braunfels’ taxable value has increased by almost $8.6 billion since 2012; from 2021 to 2022, there was a 25% increase.
From 2012 to 2022, commercial property valuation has grown by more than $2.2 billion, while residential property has grown by more than $6 billion.
Building permits have seen an increase in value by 237% since 2012. The combined commercial and industrial tax revenue increased by 197% in that same period. Compared to the previous year, there was a 22% increase in the combined tax value.
City government services’ largest source of local revenue is sales tax. Revenue from sales tax has increased by 124% since 2012. Last year saw a record of $37,589,985 for sales tax revenue.
The average home valuation in New Braunfels has nearly doubled since 2012; in 2022, the average home valuation was $380,000. This is lower than the tri-county area’s (Comal, Hays and Guadalupe) average home valuation of $414,717 and the state average of $413,687.
Delivered construction rates from 2021 through 2022 saw the addition of 234,772 square feet of retail space, 141,838 square feet of office space and 1,501,256 square feet of industrial space.
“PNC Bank…never moved in, so they’re looking for a sublease on that facility,” Packer said. “Coleman, an employer in this economy for many years, announced that they were leaving that facility, and so those two facts alone certainly create inventory that we didn’t have, but I wanted to be clear that prior to that, there was 100% absorption [of office] nearly.”
For more information on the economic benchmarks in the city, the study can be found on www.businessinnewbraunfels.com .
