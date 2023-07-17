The Starbucks on the corner of I-35 and Walnut Avenue was closed Thursday morning as a group of employees and supporters stood outside on the sidewalk, vocalizing issues with workplace conditions. Strike participants held signs with phrases such as “short staffing equals venti wait times” and “more burnt out than dark roast.” Some people passing by in cars honked their vehicle horns in support.
The location was the first in its district and the eighth in Texas to unionize, said organizer Zachary Hecker, who has worked there for three years. Strike participants also handed out papers titled “Starbucks Workers United On Strike,” which detailed reasons for the protest.
The paper stated that Starbucks recently has had severe cuts to the number of daily scheduled baristas, who depend on hours to keep benefits and pay their bills. It also stated that the company has added preparing Doordash orders to their workload without any increase in pay or baristas.
Hecker said there used to be six to seven people on the floor during the store’s busiest times of the day, but now there is only four to five.
“They’ve been cutting our labor, short-staffing us, been expecting us to work a lot more and the company makes record profits, so we’re out here trying to advocate for ourselves, try to get some more hours allocated to our store because we are one of the busiest stores like in the district and the area,” Hecker said. “For me personally, I have a son, and I only work 15-20 hours a week when I used to work like 30, 35 plus. I’m trying to support my family.”
The Starbucks Workers United website lists a national framework of core demands from unionized workers. They are advocating for barista’s base wages to be raised to at least $20 an hour and $25.40 an hour for shift supervisors. A full list of Starbucks Workers United proposals can be found at sbworkersunited.org/proposal-update.
Hecker said Starbucks officials still have not come to the table in negotiating a contract, so strike participants are doing everything in their power to show that they are here, they want change and they want to work.
“We want to work, we want to make our coffee, we love this town,” said strike participant and Starbucks employee Tish Whitelatch. “But it’s just getting to the point where we just don’t have enough staff, we don’t have enough staff to support us through supplying coffee for everybody around here, so we’re just trying to stand up for our rights and try to get our hours back and be able to provide coffee for everybody else.”
Andrew Maglich, co-chair of Texas State University’s Young Democratic Socialists of America organization, showed up to the strike in solidarity with Starbucks employees. He and another YDSA member, Allen Dominguez, brought snacks, water and a tent for the employees and joined them in picketing.
“Strikes are not just something for workers of one workplace to be concerned with, but really it’s a community effort for a strike to be successful, because ultimately the success of one group of workers benefits us all,” Maglich said.
Hecker said the Starbucks employees love their customers and the people of this community. They want to be able to do their job well, but being short-staffed makes it really stressful, he said.
“I hope (people who drove by) can understand that where we’re coming from, we’re not trying to quit our jobs,” Hecker said. “We’re just trying to raise awareness and say ‘these are the real working conditions that we deal with on a daily basis.’”
The Herald-Zeitung reached out to the Starbucks location for comment.
