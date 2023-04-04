Starting round two of district play, New Braunfels softball played Steele, falling 6-3 Friday night.
The loss ends the season series at 1-1. The Unicorns (14-12 overall, 4-2 in district) are tied for first place in the District 27-6A standings with East Central.
Sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz led the Unicorns with two hits, one of which was a double, and a run. Senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen hit the team’s lone home run.
Sophomore catcher Aubrey Myer and sophomore left fielder Mikayla Wilson each had an RBI. Junior first base Grace Simons scored one run and was walked twice.
Junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard played a complete game, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out one batter and walking six.
New Braunfels will now face Clemens for the second time this season, closing the season series. Both teams met on March 21, with the Unicorns winning 10-0.
The Unicorns will play the Buffaloes at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Clemens High School in Schertz.
