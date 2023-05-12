WIMBERLEY — Continuing on its magical run, New Braunfels softball defeated Austin Bowie Thursday in the regional quarterfinals.
The Unicorns (23-13 overall) won the one-game playoff matchup in a tight 14-13 contest — their eighth win in a row.
The Unicorns took as much as a 6-0 lead halfway through the third inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from junior first base Grace Simons out to center field.
The Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the third with a two-RBI double and three-run homer to pull within 6-5.
The Unicorns put up another six unanswered runs for a 12-5 advantage, but Bowie put up another five-run inning in the bottom of the fifth, cutting into the lead at 12-10.
Both teams failed to score in the sixth as the Unicorns went down in order, and the Bulldogs left a runner stranded.
At the top of the seventh, Simons struck again, hitting a two-RBI line-drive double out to right field for a 14-10 cushion.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs put up a final bit of fight, making it a one-run game, 14-13, but they grounded out, giving New Braunfels the win.
Simons was 3-4, with six RBIs, two doubles and one run. Senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen was 3-4, hitting a solo homer and a triple with one run. Senior left fielder Milayna Candelaria was 1-4 with two RBIs and a double. Sophomore pitcher Mikayla Wilson was 2-3 with an RBI, a double and four runs.
On the mound, junior Mackenzie Gaspard picked up the win through four innings, striking out four batters while allowing six hits, nine runs and four walks.
Wilson pitched the final four innings with one strike, allowing eight hits, four runs and a walk.
The Unicorns will advance to the regional semifinals next week.
