When Kaitlin Silvio opened the food truck “Road Dogs” in 2017 she saw an opportunity to create a business in a relatively untapped market in one of the fastest growing areas in Texas. By the time COVID-19 hit, the demand for food trucks skyrocketed and business boomed for the owner.
However, things took an unexpected turn when inflation, supply chain issues and the rising cost of fuel, which the truck runs on, began to gouge the truck’s profits and the mobile hot dog vendor began to see fewer customers causing them to weigh the cost of opening.
“It’s hard to be open every day if you’re not seeing at least a minimum amount (of customers),” Silvio said. “It’s so inconsistent that we’re throwing away more product, so essentially we’re losing money by even being open.”
With gas prices soaring to all-time highs, small businesses in New Braunfels like Silvio’s are adjusting their models to account for gas and other costly expenses to keep businesses up and running.
Silvio has noticed that the rising costs have impacted her customers with many living more frugally and doing away with everyday luxuries such as eating out.
“Everybody was stuck at home (during COVID) and they probably had that extra money and then the stimulus on top of that, but gas prices weren’t what they are right now,” Silvio said.
To offset the extra costs Silvio has taken creative measures with food production by thinking of new ways to use ingredients to make them go further and taking on gigs that guarantee a profit rather than hoping customers show up wherever the truck is parked.
Just a year ago the regular price of fuel in Texas was about $2.80. On June 16, AAA reported the cost of regular gas per gallon in the state was about $4.70 — a nearly 65.9% increase from the previous year — and small businesses are beginning to feel the heat.
Even some of the more niche small businesses are having to make adjustments to combat the rising gas prices. Ashley Atkins, the owner of “Hill Country Florist,” grappled with raising her delivery prices to account for the fuel her trucks use.
“We held off raising our delivery fees as long as we possibly could, but just with that continuing climb in pricing we just made a decision to increase our delivery prices,” Atkins said. “It’s not something that we want to do.”
Atkins’ delivery prices jumped from $10 for in-town deliveries to $15 and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Customers have been mostly understanding given the state of the economy, and Atkins has worked closely with her clients to work with their budgets.
She’s not alone.
“When gas prices went up we didn’t want to go up on our delivery fees because that’s going to drive customers away,” said Bill Allen, the owner of “Balloon Man” which delivers balloon displays all over the state. “Nobody wants to pay more for delivery than they do for the actual product.”
Before gas prices jumped, the balloon outfitter was spending an average of $500 a week on fuel to make their deliveries and now that the prices are rising, fuel costs have now doubled, if not almost tripled, Allen said.
Those in the trucking industry have been one of the hardest hit in terms of dealing with rising gas prices, especially privately owned trucking companies such as the one owned by Ricardo Cuellar.
Cuellar, a former commercial truck driver, has put everything into his company, including purchasing his own truck and began operation right before the prices on gas began their upward tick.
The ill-timed calamity has caused the longtime trucker, whose goal in life was to one day own his own trucking company, to question not just the future of his company but the fate of his role in the trade if the problem persists.
“It seems like I just picked the wrong time when literally — as soon as we got the truck rolling — things went awry,” Cuellar said. “I’m not wanting to fold easily, but if this continues I will probably end up selling my truck and move on to either another company or walk away from trucking altogether.”
