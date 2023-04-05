Robbie Abrusley hopes to bring a slice of Louisiana to New Braunfels by October of this year.
The Best Stop is a Cajun supermarket that specializes in boudin — a sausage containing meat and rice — and other specialty meats. The market originally opened in 1986 in Scott, Louisiana.
Abrusley and his group, Best Cajun Meats of Texas, now own the franchise rights in Texas for The Best Stop.
Abrusley and the rest of The Best Stop family celebrated the market’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 30 and planned to start construction in a month’s time.
They plan to open between 10 to 20 stores all over Texas, with Katy being the first store location in the works.
The New Braunfels location is slated to be the second location for the Louisiana supermarket.
“I’m actually from Louisiana,” Abrusley said. “I’ve known the store for 20 years, and their product is by far the best product … and we knew there was a market here in Texas.”
The Louisiana native moved to Houston in 2000. He worked with a golf professional and got into the golf business. Later, Abrusley got the opportunity to work in real estate and eventually moved to New Braunfels in 2002.
Abrusley was inspired to open a market location in New Braunfels due to its fast-growing nature and because he believed there was room for Cajun food in the German town.
“Every time I talk about crawfish, boudin, cracklins and things like that, I always (hear), ‘Oh man, I’d love to try that,’” Abrusley said. “Everyone who’s tried it here has really liked it.”
Abrusley has brought The Best Stop’s food to New Braunfels in the past, but through a food truck.
Although the food truck has only been around for two months, Abrusley said that everywhere the vehicle has gone, it has been met with success.
After all, Abrusley said that The Best Stop has the best boudin and cracklins (fried pork skin). He attributes the flavor quality to how the cracklins are fried and the smoked nature of the boudin.
According to Abrusley, The Best Stop was one of the first to smoke boudin.
“Wherever I go, I bring it with me because I want to be the guy who has the best appetizer,” Abrusley said.
The Best Stop will have a convenience store style feel, Abrusley said, with an area to sit and eat.
The supermarket will have hot foods, cold foods and foods that customers can take home to cook themselves.
Additionally, the market will sell seasonings, jellies and other Louisiana-styled favorites.
“I’m just super excited to get this new part of our chapter open and be able to serve the New Braunfels area and just give them some good Cajun chicken,” Abrusley said.
