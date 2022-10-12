As Comal County continues to grow, another nonprofit organization is taking steps to turn its dreams of a new venue for its operations into a reality — but they can’t do it alone.
Connections Individual and Family Services, a nonprofit supporting homeless, abused or at-risk youth in the community, is trying to raise money for a new children’s shelter and program space.
Through its “Building Futures” campaign, the nonprofit is hoping to raise the required funds to move into a larger campus allowing it to support more clientele, and create a space to house offices and service operations.
The organization, which began in 1981, is currently running its children’s shelter out of a century-old building with a colorful past.
“Our kids live in an old funeral home, and we think they deserve better than that,” said Megan Dupree, the organization’s chief communications officer. “We’re ready to give the kids a space that’s more comfortable, that’s more appropriate for them, and where they can feel welcomed, safe, supportive and important. We want them to feel valued.”
The agency is headquartered in a city-owned building where it conducts its transitional living program, which is helping 18 kids prepare for life after leaving foster care, and counseling programs.
With limited space to support community families and youth, Connections is sometimes unable to carry out some of its services and is forced to turn away people in need.
The additional space will place some of the nonprofit’s services and operations along with the shelter under one roof, allotting the organization to expand its program offerings, especially its mental health resources to help with trauma.
“Not only will we be able to help foster youth more, we’ll be able to help meet some of the demand — it’s just overwhelming,” said Jacob Huereca, Connections Individual and Family Services CEO. “We’ll be able to meet some of the demand for youth mental health and provide more family resources in the community.”
The new facility will open up space in the city-owned building the organization occupies.
Freeing up the building will increase the amount of kids they can take into the transitional living program by 20%, increase the number of people they serve through counseling and help more children who are aging out of foster care.
Funds raised from the “Building Futures” campaign will go toward a 12,000-foot facility, which will include training and meeting spaces, intake offices and community resource areas.
The building’s residential areas will be outfitted with commercial-grade kitchen, social and study areas, and community-style bathrooms, which will allow residents more privacy — something the current shelter was lacking.
“We don’t know what the individual needs of each child that comes through there are going to be, but we do know with some of the common victimization that our kids face,” Dupree said. “Things like more private style restrooms, rooms with their own areas, their own spaces, where they can go and decompress … Those types of things are really important.”
The building project will cost the organization $6.9 million, and with $3 million worth of grants pending acceptance they still need more financial support to bring its vision to life.
Connections is calling out to foundations, corporations and individual donors for help. The campaign’s major donors will be featured on the shelter’s “Building Futures” wall and be invited to the grand opening.
In an effort to raise more money, the organization is hosting a fundraising gala Feb. 16, 2023.
Connections Individual and Family Services is hoping to complete phase one by spring 2024 and have phase two wrapped up by early 2025.
To view building plans, sponsor the build or donate to “Building Futures” visit https://www.connectionsifs.org/capital-campaign.
