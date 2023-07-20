For one rescue dog, a new life will soon consist of searching for narcotics and assisting patrol officers of the New Braunfels Police Department.
Jade, a 1-year-old Belgian malinois, is currently in training to become certified for patrol as part of the NBPD’s K-9 unit. The process takes between 8 months to a year, and NBPD currently has five dogs on the K-9 unit, said city spokesperson David Ferguson. All NBPD dogs must be certified through national K-9 training standards.
NBPD typically searches for specific breeds to participate in the K-9 program, such as malinois and German shepherds, Ferguson said.
Both breeds are known for their intelligence and drive.
Jade’s handler is Officer Matthew Lemmon. There were two NBPD K-9 handlers without dogs prior to Jade’s arrival, and both spent time with Jade to determine which handler bonded with her best and how she responded to each person. Jade and Lemmon matched up perfectly and are currently training as a pair, Ferguson said.
But before Jade began working toward fighting crime, she was a stray brought to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (HSNBA). Luckily, Jade spent most of her time with a great foster that took care of her, said HSNBA Director of Community Engagement Zac Turley.
She was previously adopted one other time, but the adopter was unable to meet her needs and returned her to the humane society.
Jade then returned to live with the same foster, which was really life-saving for her, Turley said, because she would not have done well in the shelter. Jade stayed with her foster right up until the NBPD pulled her for training.
“There was someone that had previously adopted from (the humane society), and they kind of brought (the idea) up within the department, and it went from there,” Turley said. “And it’s really cool, it’s not something I’ve seen happen a lot.”
Ferguson confirmed it is not very often that shelter animals can be used as K-9s, and that Jade is the first dog the NBPD has rescued from the HSNBA. However, Ferguson said NBPD rescued a dog in the early 2000s from the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter, and the dog served the department for eight years.
Staff with the humane society hope Jade’s story is just the beginning of a great new partnership with the police department, Turley said.
“This was inspirational for us to see it happen,” Turley said. “We hope that it’s something that we can identify (is) when dogs come in that would be a good fit, and have the ability to reach out to New Braunfels and other places as well that could use the services of those working dogs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.