Let freedom ring and the fireworks sing as New Braunfels prepares to celebrate Independence Day.
Patriotic red, white and blue will be on full display during July 4 celebrations happening over the holiday weekend.
Friday & Weekend
Festivities are starting early with a performance by the American Dance Co. at the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre on Friday, July 1 starting at 7 p.m. with a repeat performance Saturday afternoon. The dance group will be performing a tribute to the U.S. with a high-energy ballet dance routine.
Starting on Friday and running through Monday, Gruene will be bustling with fun during their Rock the Block 4th of July party. The event hosted by Best Li’l Bath Haus, Simply Detailed Boutique, Currents Decor & Design and Hunger Junction will have the streets of Gruene jam packed with food, drinks, music and vendors.
On July 2 through July 3, the Independence Freedom Festival is making its way to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
Put on by the San Antonio Juneteenth Commission, the concert features musical acts such as Ray, Goodman & Brown and Heatwave, and will have a cash bar and food vendors.
Independence Day
The Sophienburg Museum and Archives is celebrating America’s birthday in downtown New Braunfels with an annual parade, which kicks off at 9:15 a.m.
The parade begins at West Bridge Street and North Castell Avenue and will make its way down Castell to San Antonio Street then around Main Plaza and continue to North Seguin Avenue before ending at the Comal County Courthouse.
Following the parade there will be a patriotic performance by the New Braunfels Community Band on Main Plaza.
For something a little different, Jeep Nation is putting together a parade of over 200 jeeps, which will be decked out in star-spangled decor as they drive down the road from River Road Ice House around 10 a.m.
Judges will be present to decide who showed off their American spirit the best and an awards ceremony, which includes refreshments, will be held around noon at the Startz Memorial VFW Post 8800.
The Texas Aviation Academy is holding their annual Independence Day fly-in event at the New Braunfels National Airport, where pilots will take to the sky in their planes. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. spectators can enjoy free food while watching the aircraft come and go or can take part in some of the activities going on during the event.
In the evening the skies over Landa Park will be lit up by fireworks. Spectators of the event hosted by H-E-B will be able to view the colorful display throughout the park and the Fredericksburg baseball fields, and extends out to places around the city like Fischer Park.
The show kicks off at 9:15 p.m. with fireworks being fired over Landa Park lake. In addition, there will be a live broadcast of the show accompanied by patriotic music, and can be heard on KGNB 1420 AM.
