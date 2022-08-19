For the first time in its history, Relay for Life of Guadalupe and Comal is teaming up with Seguin to bring the walk supporting cancer survivors, those battling the disease and families who have lost loved ones to cancer to fruition.
Like many nonprofits, the local Relay for Life was hit hard financially during COVID-19, and in fear of exposing many of its immunocompromised participants to the virus, events were canceled.
“We have struggled the last few years just trying to keep the relay afloat,” said Becky Voges, a breast cancer survivor and survivors co-chair. “We said, ‘Why don’t we put our relays together — let’s work together on this.’”
When Voges approached the Relay for Life committee in Seguin, members were very receptive to the idea of combining resources to benefit the cause. The communities have worked seamlessly together for the last several months to plan what promises to be a successful event.
“I think it’s going to be an exciting year,” said Jim Johnson, survivors co-chair. “I think we can do more working together than we could working separately.”
The relay raises money for the American Cancer Society, which helps provide numerous services for those diagnosed with cancer or undergoing treatment.
For decades the American Cancer Society has used raised and donated funds to procure wigs, supply lodging and help with everyday financial costs to those fighting cancer. The organization also contributes to cancer research and education.
Recent advancements in cancer research have led to less invasive treatments and longer lifespans, said Johnson, who is also a cancer survivor.
“That’s why we do what we do,” Voges said. “Many people are waiting on one more treatment or one more drug, one more chance to extend their life, and that’s why we raise this money. The whole point is to help people — to give them some hope.”
The American Cancer Society estimates that one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer. Those in need of guidance and support can contact the organization’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-227-2345 for assistance.
Past relays for Seguin have raised upwards of $97,000. With the combined effort, relay organizers are hoping to raise $125,000 for the cause and are well on their way to meet their goal with over $62,000 raised collectively.
As of Monday, Aug. 8, 21 teams have signed up to participate in the relay, which will also have food, games and other activities. Some of the highlights for this year’s relay include a survivor walk and a tribute to those who lost their battle with cancer and survivors with a luminaria.
Those interested in donating to the cause or want to register their team for this year’s Relay for Life can visit www.relayforlife.org/seguintx.
In addition to the relay, the groups will be partnering to put on the survivor dinner, which celebrates local cancer survivors and caregivers. The dinner, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the McQueeney Lions Club, is expected to host 250 people.
Relay for Life is also seeking sponsors to help with the costs of the events so that any money raised goes directly back to the American Cancer Society. Those interested in sponsoring the survivor dinner or the relay can reach out to Johnson at (830) 305-1654 or Voges at (830) 587-4003, or visit their Facebook page.
The joint Relay for Life will take place at the Patricia K. Irvine-King Pavilion in Seguin on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
