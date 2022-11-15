Wurstfest draws thousands of visitors to the New Braunfels area.
The celebration of German heritage encourages festivalgoers to drink responsibly and not to drink and drive.
But even with those warnings, the New Braunfels area saw an uptick in DUIs and public intoxication arrests during the 10-day festival.
During the 10-day festival, the NBPD and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42 people for driving while intoxicated, and 27 people for public intoxication.
New Braunfels Police Department spokesperson David Ferguson said that a separate security team manages incidents on the festival grounds.
Police officers did have increased traffic patrols around the city during the festival.
“Outside of the grounds, it’s a little hard sometimes to figure out if something is directly connected to Wurstfest or not,” Ferguson said. “Like if someone is arrested for public intoxication downtown, is it from Wurstfest, or were they at a bar? Same with a DUI on I-35.”
Comal County saw the biggest uptick in alcohol-related arrests during the weekends, with a majority of the incidents occurring in the late evening hours or early morning during the weekend.
In the weekend prior to Wurstfest, NBPD and the CCSO arrested nine people for driving while intoxicated and eight people for public intoxication.
