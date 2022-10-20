This year’s river tourism season in New Braunfels saw high visitor numbers and revenues through July with a sharp drop off to end the season, according to River Operations Manager Amy Niles in a report to New Braunfels City Council members last week.
But the higher numbers in the first part of the season also meant more trash in and around the rivers.
Niles said hot and dry conditions with triple-digit temperatures most of the summer meant no river closures due to high water events and no staging days for people wanting to float on the Comal River.
“Starting off in May, it was already in triple digits,” Niles said. “We don’t usually see those kinds of temperatures until later in June or early July, so we had lots of big crowds earlier in the summer than what we’re used to. A lot of that had to do with the temperatures.”
However, she said that lower water levels and a slower flow meant a longer float, which was more than four hours in July. The float is usually an hour to 90 minutes.
“That had an impact on how long it takes for people to get from our entrance to the exit, potentially how intoxicated they are or how dehydrated they are,” she said. “Thankfully, with that in mind, we didn’t have a huge increase in incidents.”
Niles said that once the last week of July came, New Braunfels saw a sharp drop in visitors.
“I’ve never seen numbers as high as they were going into July, and I’ve never seen numbers as low as they were going through August,” she said. “Visitor patterns were unlike what they had been in the past. They were very unusual from my perspective.”
More families were arriving before 4 p.m., but Sundays were less busy, and there was an increase in behavior concerns.
“While we were less busy on the total number of people, staff wasn’t necessarily less busy on Sundays,” she said.
Niles said the behavior concerns led to closing the tube chute gates at 7 p.m. on weekends.
The free life jacket program saw tremendous use, she said.
According to Niles, an estimated 32,284 pounds of litter was collected from March through August of this year in parking lots and park properties along the river, with 1,108 pounds of that found in the river itself.
The number of citations issued by law enforcement officers doubled this season compared to a year ago.
Officers issued 375 citations for disposable containers during the 2022 season, compared to the 187 citations issued in 2019.
“To me, to have that high of a total for litter points to more weekday use when there is less enforcement,” she said. “That’s something we’re going to be looking at this next year and hoping that we can address through some other actions.”
However, the 2022 figure is still lower than the 395 citations written in 2019 and 475 in 2018.
This year, lifeguards at the tube chute made 487 saves and 1,082 assists.
In 2021, lifeguards made 696 saves and 1,516 assists.
“Over the years, it has been trending down, but this year it was significantly lower, she said. “That one’s easy to explain with the very low flow,” she said. “We only have lifeguards on the Comal River at the tube chute. Towards the middle to the end of the summer, if you fell out of your tube at the tube chute, you just needed to stand up. It was pretty shallow and pretty slow, and so there wasn’t a significant need for an increase in lifeguard activity. But also over the years, they’ve been increasing their training and changing their training for open water activity.”
A save is defined as when a lifeguard jumps into the water to physically help a swimmer in distress. An assist is when a lifeguard throws a tube or other flotation to aid a swimmer before the need for a save arrives.
She said that parking fee revenue surpassed management fee revenue for the first time.
With all five parking lots open and improved and a limited number of rain days, parking revenue rose by about 22% this year.
The city collected $547,630 this year in parking fees, compared to $448,100 collected a year ago.
Revenue from the river management fee, which is $2 per user on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, fell slightly to $469,360, a decrease of nearly 2% from the $478,910 collected last year.
According to Niles, 22% of the river management fee is collected by the city, with the balance collected by river outfitters.
“I think that’s significant to point out every year because the percentage of people going to the outfitters has been steadily increasing,” she said. “Guests are coming to town. They’re looking for river outfitters to go to first rather than bringing their own equipment to the park. I think that’s a positive trend that you want to see because, in theory, those people will get better education, they’ll get better equipment, they’ll have a ride back and it frees up parking for those who are coming.”
Niles added that she believed that “points to a lot of first-time users or people who are unfamiliar with the tubing experience.”
“People who are more familiar with tubing may choose to bring their own equipment,” she said. “People who are not as familiar are more likely to go to a river outfitter.”
