New Braunfels saw an overall decrease of about $429,766 or 10.6% in sales tax revenue received in November compared to the same month a year ago, Comptroller’s Office figures showed.
When the various adjustments to the monthly payment were removed, net sales tax collections were down 2.1%.
The November allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.
According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the September collections were somewhat impacted by a future period payment made last fiscal year.
“This is why there is a larger than usual percentage variance between total and current collections,” Werner said. “When looking at some of the industry-specific performance for the September collections, professional services, miscellaneous services and manufacturing were the sectors that experienced the highest levels of growth. The positive growth trend in those industries for the month of September helped to mitigate declines in other industries such as wholesale markets, retail services and general services.”
Werner added that growth in other industries has continued to offset some anticipated losses within the wholesale market category.
The city’s check from the Comptroller’s Office in November totaled about $3.6 million.
According to Werner, despite recent declines in revenue allocations, total sales tax collections for fiscal year 2021-2022 increased by 6.1%. The September monthly collection served as the final month in the fiscal year.
Comal County also saw a decrease in sales tax revenue from September sales, receiving nearly $2 million, down about 3.1% compared to a year ago.
Guadalupe County received nearly $1.1 million, an increase of 8.1% compared to last year.
Bulverde received $284,127, a decrease of about 4.3% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge received $39,617, down 5% from a year ago.
The Comptroller’s Office sent $1.1 billion in local sales allocations to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts for November, 7.1% more than a year ago.
According to Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.82 billion in October, 11.9% more than last year. The majority of October sales tax revenue is based on sales made in September and remitted to the agency in October.
Hegar said business spending again led rapid state sales tax revenue growth.
“Double-digit growth in receipts continued from the mining, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors, fueled in part by high inflation in the prices of building materials and other business inputs,” Hager said in a statement. “Receipts from restaurants and retail trade were up from a year ago at about the respective rates of inflation in prices for those sectors, possibly indicating a reduction in real per capita spending for those items as rising costs for housing and groceries claim larger shares of household budgets.
Within retail trade, the most significant growth was in receipts from automobile and parts dealers, online shopping and general merchandise stores, according to Hegar. Receipts from furniture and home furnishings stores and sporting goods and hobby stores were down from the previous year.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in October was up 14% compared to the same period a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.