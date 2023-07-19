As discussions for the 2023/2024 budget cycle are underway, the City of New Braunfels’ Public Works Department is looking for residents’ input on which of the 963 lane miles of city roads will be addressed throughout the next fiscal year.
The 2023 City of New Braunfels bond funding addresses transportation projects, but the city also allocates funds for a yearly street maintenance plan in the budget.
Through the 2022/2023 maintenance plan, the New Braunfels City Council allocated about $1.6 million to fund more than 75 different street maintenance projects.
These projects varied from complete roadway rehabilitation projects to preventative maintenance.
The city has spent about $9 million in maintenance projects over the last five years, according to Public Works Director Greg Malatek.
Additionally, nearly $200 million was put into drainage and roadway repairs from the 2013, 2019 and 2023 bond programs.
Because public input is a vital part of the planning process behind the street maintenance plan, a public forum will be held on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. in the Tejas Room at New Braunfels City Hall.
At the in-person event, the Public Works Department will discuss the types of projects that will be on the proposed 2023/2024 maintenance plan, which roads are available for the maintenance process and how the selection process works.
“We actually have some streets (that are also) on the bond program because … a lot of the street work is probably not going to happen for another two to three years because they have to develop plans,” Malatek said. “So we might still have to address some issues on some of those streets, which we do just to keep the roads safe.”
Community members will also learn how to submit their input for city street improvements at the end of the forum.
Those who do not attend the event will still be able to submit their input through an online survey.
The survey will be available from July 25 to Aug. 4 on www.newbraunfels.gov/streetsurvey.
“We rely heavily on the residents as … they’re a big part of our eyes that are out there on how the streets are working because again, we can we can have issues crop up pretty quick out there with the with the weather the way it is and also the traffic that we have out there,” Malatek said.
