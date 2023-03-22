Libraries are a great place to get lost in a good book, but they can also be a valuable resource for young children and their parents.
The New Braunfels Public Library has received a state grant to expand the Family Place Libraries program to the Westside Branch.
The program supports childhood learning and development, said youth services manager Jenny Rodriguez.
“Libraries have always been hubs for information and connecting parents and caregivers with resources,” Rodriguez said. “Family Place is just a really intentional way to enhance that connection.”
The Westside Branch Library is currently housed inside the Westside Community Center at 2932 S I-35 Frontage Rd.
But soon, the library will move into its own building.
Rodriguez said the staff is excited to expand the Family Place program to the new campus.
The main library on Common Street received a program grant in 2020.
Funds helped the library create a dedicated early learning area in the children’s room.
“It’s specifically for children 5 and under,” Rodriguez said. “We have developmentally-appropriate toys for them. There’s lots of emphasis on play and learning through play.”
The children’s space also has parenting books and resources that were previously in the adult section.
Parent-child workshops are the centerpiece of the program.
The library hosts several five-week programs for parents of young children.
Each week focuses on a different topic, such as early childhood literacy, speech and language development, nutrition and movement.
The workshop room has stations with art, train sets and cars, blocks, musical instruments, slides, crawling tunnels and a ball pit to highlight different types of play.
A resource table for parents has books related to that week’s topic.
Community organizations and agencies are invited to each workshop to answer questions.
“They’re all experts in a particular area of childhood development,” Rodriguez said. “It’s really effective for parents of young kids to ask questions in a less formal setting than a class or presentation.”
The main library’s next “Play and Learn” parent-child workshops will be in April.
As part of the grant award, two Westside Library Branch staff will attend a training institute to help the library develop its Family Place program.
The branch will also be eligible for $6,000 for the program.
Other recipients for this year’s grants from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission are in Carrollton, Copperas Cove, Dickinson, Laredo, Leon Valley, Mesquite, Pharr and El Paso.
