The cold front that blew through New Braunfels on Friday afternoon held off just long enough for veterans, friends, family and residents to gather for a community-wide Veterans Day ceremony at downtown’s Main Plaza.
The 30-minute noontime event hosted by Hope Hospice began with an invocation by Retired Air Force Col. Richard Prins and members of the Honor Guard from VFW Post 7110 posting the colors, which included flags from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force.
“Veterans are very important, very special people,” said Prins, addressing attendees at the annual event. “At the beginning of their service, each and every veteran issued a blank check to the people of the United States of America. And in effect, that check said, ‘Paid to the order of the people of the United States of America — any price, up to and including my life.’ Then, in service, all gave some, and some gave all.”
That was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Army veteran Joe Lyons, and a spirited rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” performed by vocalist retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Toshiko Harwick.
In his remarks, Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. George Harwick said the day recognizes veterans who “unselfishly placed their life on the line for our freedom.”
“These men and women were ordinary people until they heard the call of duty and answered it,” Harwick said. “They left their families, their homes, not for recognition or for fame or even the honor we bestow upon them here today. They swore to protect our Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, to protect our country, to maintain our way of life.”
Harwick added that the country should also salute “those currently training to fight and those fighting for our freedom right now.”
“The War on Terrorism helped us to realize how truly unique our American way of life is,” he said. “The freedom we enjoy is extremely special, and that is why we must defend it. Now is the time not only to honor those who fought for our freedom, (but) it’s also a time for each of us to take part in protecting it. The defense of freedom is not just for those in the military — each of us shares that duty and responsibility.”
Joining Prins in recognizing veterans from each service branch, as well as their parents and spouses, were Retired Army Col. Zan Sellers, Navy veteran Dan Hawkins, Marine veteran Hans Hodell and Cindy Ficklin of the We Honor Veterans program Honor Guard.
The ceremony concluded with a rendering of “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful,” sung by Toshiko Harwick and a benediction led by Prins.
After the ceremony, Retired Army Col. Steve Cornelius expressed what the day means to him.
“It’s a time where we as Americans, as citizens of our society, basically just reflect and say thank you,” Cornelius said. “Thank you for the sacrifices that American soldiers and the Armed Forces have made. Those sacrifices that they have made, when we come home, we can actually walk down the road without worrying about an improvised explosive device or bombs going off. That’s the blessing, the beauty of (our) home — we’re free, this is a free country, and it’s because of the men and women who have laid their lives down.”
