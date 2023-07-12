When Ami Feller was younger, she never imagined herself becoming the owner of Roofer Chicks.
In a family of engineers, she wanted to attend school to become a writer.
“My dad said absolutely not,” Feller said. “That’s like getting a basket weaving degree to him, so I enrolled in engineering because that’s what he wanted.”
Eventually, Feller changed her major to business, specifically in transportation and logistics, while also majoring in German.
Feller and her brother attended Iowa State University when her brother was given the idea to start a roofing crew to make more income than his waiter job at Pizza Hut.
Feller was not a part of her brother’s crew the first year he did roof work, but he did employ the help of his pregnant sister-in-law to help with the groundwork.
In 1994, after his sister-in-law gave birth, Feller was asked to step in and help, which consisted of picking up discarded material and throwing it in the dumpster.
However, Feller gained experience in roofing after the crew faced an intimidating roof — and customer.
“Then we got out on this roof, and the customer was just challenging — he was a jerk,” Feller said. “He was up in everybody’s face and yelling and screaming, and it was a steep roof, and it was more than two stories … only one guy would get on the roof, and you need at least two, and so I said that I’ll get on the roof, mostly because I wanted to get away from the customer, and he and I did that whole roof by ourselves, and so that put me up on the roof.”
After that, Feller eventually became the crew lead and then moved on to run the operation while her brother focused on sales.
After the siblings graduated, they got jobs in their respective fields until Feller’s brother had the idea for the two of them to start a construction company and move to Austin.
Although the duo had been unhappy in their previous jobs, their business endeavor didn’t pan out, either.
Their tools were stolen on multiple occasions, and the labor market wasn’t the same as it had been in Iowa.
In 2002, Feller went back into her previous career field as her brother continued to try to make things work.
Although Feller moved to New Braunfels in 2003, she worked for Coca-Cola in San Antonio in 2012.
Now a single mother, she worked 12-hour work days and commuted an hour both ways; she only saw her daughter for 30 minutes on most days.
One day in particular, Feller was going out on a route when one of her drivers’ truck broke down.
Her typical 12-hour workday became a 14- or possibly 16-hour workday.
“I called my brother in the truck, and I was just crying, and I told him there has to be more than life than this, like just living and working, and dying and … missing my daughter’s entire life,” Feller said. “He and his wife said, ‘Well, let’s start over; let’s go back into business. We’ll do just roofing.’”
Although she initially opposed the idea, the roofing business started again in 2012.
Feller split off in 2016 to have her New Braunfels roofing company that also serves the San Antonio area.
Despite the name, Roofer Chicks doesn’t only hire women.
Fuller started her female-led group in October 2020, but the overall roofing staff consists of 75% women and 25% men.
“It’s hard to find the right girls,” Feller said. “Recruiting is a challenge, but it’s hard to find guys who could do roofing, too — it’s a hard job. It’s hard, and it’s hot … I’m excited to see where it goes.”
More recently, Roofer Chicks caught the attention of Good Morning America. Feller can be seen on ABC’s GMA3, an afternoon spin-off of the popular morning show, on Friday, July 14 at noon.
