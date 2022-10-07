As the teaching profession continues to be threatened, New Braunfels Retired Teachers & Associates is investing in future instructors by giving out scholarships.
The organization focused on ensuring rights and the well-being of retired school personnel awarded three $1,000 scholarships to support student teachers as they enter the profession.
With less incentive to join the teaching profession than ever before, the scholarships aim to motivate teachers to stay on the teaching track by helping with expenses associated with earning a teaching degree.
Scholarships awarded by the organization’s scholarship committee went to student teachers at Oak Run Middle School, Hoffman Lane Elementary School and Church Hill Middle School.
“We still love this profession, and we’re working to improve it even now — even though we’re retired,” said Christine Taylor, the organization’s president.
The scholarships come as the organization marks its 50th year with a celebration held at the McKenna Events Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, during which members reflected on teaching changes over time.
New Braunfels Retired Teachers & Associates began in 1972 — and a lot has changed since the invention of the mini skirt and when Richard Nixon sat in the Oval Office.
Long gone are the days of the teacher being the primary source of information — with technology governing classrooms, educators have become the “guide on the side,” Taylor said.
Along with the advances of technology has come challenges such as student behavior and expectations to pay for things like classroom supplies when teachers don’t make much to begin with, Taylor said.
Some of those factors are driving potential teachers away from the profession and putting the future of teaching in jeopardy, according to Taylor.
“I can’t do much to save my profession — it’s in crisis — but I can do this one thing,” Taylor said.
As part of the special event former Canyon High School teacher, Comal ISD trustee and Texas House Representative Carter Casteel was invited to speak on issues plaguing the teaching profession.
“Teachers (have) such a tremendous impact on kids,” Casteel said. “They have a tremendous impact on their parents, they have a tremendous impact in our community, and I feel like we should honor and celebrate (them).”
During her speech Casteel touched upon the impact teachers have on their students and the importance of preserving teaching for future generations while sharing her experiences and memories as a teacher.
Casteel has always been a huge proponent for teacher’s rights, especially with pay and retirement benefits, which she’s advocated for throughout her political career and continues today.
“Until our government recognizes the value of the teacher, there’s going to continue to be teacher shortages,” Casteel said.
The over 400-member organization is working to bring new members into the fold. New Braunfels Retired Teachers & Associates needs roughly 21 recruits to fulfill the requirements to bring in $500 for the organization.
Membership is only $35, with another $5 to join. The deadline for the organization to reach its goal is Dec. 31.
