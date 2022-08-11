Some expressed anger. Some expressed frustration. Others expressed worry.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, an overflow crowd of residents got their say with New Braunfels Utilities officials, sharing stories and expressing opinions about energy bills that have increased by more than 50% this summer for many customers.
And the hike in utility bills comes at a time when many residents have also been facing high prices at grocery stores and gas stations due to growing inflation, while also trying to keep cool in an unrelenting heat wave and drought, with air conditioners working overtime.
During a public question and answer session that lasted more than two and a half hours, sticker-shocked residents asked a multitude of questions to officials, ranging from how the power cost recovery adjustment, or PCRA portion of the bill, is calculated — a main point of contention from customers — to the decision to recover costs from the 2021 winter storm in a short period compared to other utility companies in the area.
The PCRA, which varies monthly based on fuel costs to generate electricity and rises and falls as fuel costs fluctuate, has been a primary source of contention for customers. According to NBU, the PCRA rate in July was 7.5 cents per kilowatt
hours compared to 3.3 cents in July a year ago. Many customers have seen a PCRA rate significantly higher than the purchase power costs on their bills.
Some angered speakers expressed a need to introduce other power companies to spur competition in the local market, while others demanded a need for NBU to undergo a forensic audit of its books.
Others criticized NBU and the City Council for a perceived lack of transparency from NBU.
“I had no intention of getting up here tonight, but I have had issues with transparency with our city,” said Pam Kraft, addressing the council and NBU officials. “I’ve been very concerned about it. I’ve expressed concern to people. I’ve got no responses. And hearing this scenario over and over and over tonight or lack of transparency — lack of respect, because you are elected officials and you’re supposed to be here doing the best for the citizens of this community.”
Kraft ended her remarks, referencing the short period NBU took to recover winter storm costs by stating, “paying off a huge note like that in a short period of time just doesn’t seem prudent.”
A result of the 2021 storm, NBU was exposed to about $93.7 million in power costs for February, compared with NBU’s budgeted costs of $88.5 million for the entire fiscal year.
Utilities across Texas were exposed to prices at the state’s grid operator’s cap of $9,000 per megawatt-hour.
NBU CEO Ian Taylor explained that the utility used its financial reserves and took out short-term debt to fund those costs. Taylor added that other utilities in the area chose to take out 30-year notes to pay for those winter storm costs incurred when prices at the state’s grid operator’s cap of $9,000 per megawatt-hour were reached. Some utility companies went bankrupt in the storm’s aftermath.
For a customer using 1,400-kilowatt hours per month, the winter storm recovery portion of the PCRA was $29.40.
NBU officials announced late last month that effective through Sept. 30, customers would see a 2.1 cents per kilowatt hour reduction — the winter storm recovery part of the PCRA portion of their bill. Overall that represents an 11.95% reduction in the electric portion of the bill.
Taylor said that the short-term note had been paid, but the utility was now looking to replenish the reserves used to pay the balance of the winter storm cost burden.
Responding to a question from a resident of how the utility’s reserve level is set, Taylor said that’s a question based on risk.
“Your want to make sure that the municipal utility remains solvent,” Taylor said. “The rating agencies…are looking at your reserves, and that’s part of their analysis that they perform for us. It’s not only can the utility weather these storms, but it’s also what is the rating agencies view and what do we need to do to accomplish a particular rating…”
Several residents criticized the utility’s perceived lack of communication efforts to inform customers in advance that summer bills would increase significantly.
“It’s something that I want to apologize for, and I do not feel good about, is that despite our efforts to communicate what was happening with energy prices, what was happening in the market, it was not sufficient to give people a head’s up of what was coming. I think a lot of what I heard tonight was that folks were surprised when they opened their bills, and I feel terrible about that. That’s on us. That’s on me personally.”
The evening began with a presentation from Taylor, who cited several factors for the skyrocketing electric bills — a heat wave and drought, global energy market volatility and electric grid regulatory changes.
Taylor explained that the energy market is affected by world events, such as the war in Ukraine which as disrupted supply, and that the price of natural gas — 44% of Texas power generated starts with natural gas — has risen by more than 200% since last year and in addition, the state is exporting more natural gas than ever before.
According to NBU, 30% of the energy market is renewable and considered intermittent, adding to the importance of natural gas during critical load days.
After a resident cited data indicating that natural gas prices were higher in 2008 and 2009 that did not result in high energy bills, Taylor explained that “power prices were not this high” during that time and that the ERCOT market is markedly different from five or ten years ago.
“Coal plant retirements have continued to happen in ERCOT,” he said. “And it’s not because of regulation. It’s because (the price of natural gas) through fracking became so low, historically low, that the financial incentive wasn’t in place in ERCOT to keep those coal plants running.”
A sudden shutdown of a liquefied natural gas plant on the Texas coast in June has strained supply even further.
Earlier in the presentation, Taylor explained that NBU customers used 32% more electricity in July than the same month a year ago, as New Braunfels has seen more than 40 days of 100-degree temperatures so far this year, compared to an average of nine such days.
Taylor also explained that ERCOT prioritizing reliability over cost was also a driver of higher bills.
NBU officials also said its cost of power differs from surrounding utilities such as Seguin, GVEC and PEC as each entity purchases energy in different ways and at different times, and buying energy from the same supplier for the same delivery period can see vastly different pricing if the time entered into a deal differs.
Taylor also said that answers to questions from residents that require some research would be posed on the company’s website soon.
NBU officials recently announced it was implementing measures to help its customers, such as offering payment and extension plans, discontinuing disconnections and suspending late fees. Taylor added that NBU’s rates were still lower than CPS Energy and retail energy providers such as TXU, Texas-New Mexico Power and ONCOR.
NBU is also encouraging customers experiencing hardship and needing help to contact the Customer Service department to set up a payment arrangement based on their specific needs.
Customers can call 830-629-8400, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email customerservice@nbutexas.com.
The NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance program, facilitated by the New Braunfels Food Bank, is available for qualifying customers. For information, visit nbutexas.com/utility-bill-assistance.
Customers can also contact the utility’s Conservation and Customer Service team to help them identify ways to make their homes more energy efficient and reduce water usage. Customers can schedule a free home assessment by visiting nbutexas.com/assessment or calling 830-608-8925.
Information about NBU’s rebate program is available at nbutexas.com/rebates.
