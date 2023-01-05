With another page turned on the calendar, New Braunfels residents are looking to hit the ground running on their New Year’s resolutions with exercise, and using Das Rec to start.
“A lot of people will choose that resolution to get healthy and lose weight, and a lot of people believe the way to do that is by joining a fitness center,” said Stephanie Chelar, recreation center manager. “That January commitment is what really fuels people to join the facility.”
Das Rec began in 2018, and for the last several years has offered its members a family-friendly community location to have fun and stay active.
Members can explore the fitness floor with exercise equipment such as ellipticals and weight machines, fitness studios for cardio, sports programs and classes, and two pools.
There’s something for everyone, Chelar said.
“It’s our job to find connections for them to make them stay,” she said. “Whether that be forming a new love for a sport … and making friends and playing … or make friends in a fitness class (or) meet people on the floor … We want to make them feel accepted and I think that’s the key to keep them committed (to their goals).”
Das Rec membership dropped during the pandemic, but the recreation center saw a 3,000-member increase from Oct. 2021 toOct. 2022, and finished the year with more than 15,000 memberships.
The recreation center is now averaging between 975 and 1,000 check-ins a day — sometimes more in January.
By about noon Wednesday, Das Rec employees reported about 600 visitors.
“I was definitely expecting there to be a bit of a wave this week with it being New Year’s, which of course, it’s a great resolution (to) get healthier, and if there’s ever a good place to do it, it’s definitely here,” said Jay Barton, a Das Rec guest services representative.
Apart from summer drawing residents inside from the heat, January tends to be one of the busier months — the center gaining anywhere from 500 to 600 new memberships.
Membership signup at the start of 2023 was no exception.
“Monday was a lot — there were so many people,” Barton said. “(There were) lines of people trying to set up memberships … I think everybody was coming in with the hike from the new year.”
Some of Das Rec’s newest members were Linda and Larry Bosenbark, who wanted to use the fitness track and pool to live a healthier lifestyle at an older age — the date was simply coincidence.
“We moved from Canyon Lake and built a house here years ago, and we’re finally getting around to working out,” Bosenbark said.
Hitting the gym has always been a popular New Year’s resolution.
YouGovAmerica found that out of those who made resolutions in 2020, only half committed to them throughout the year.
For 2023, YouGovAmerica reported the majority of poll takers wanted to improve their physical health by exercising, eating healthier or losing weight.
Making the resolution to maintain a healthier lifestyle is the easy part, but sticking with it is the biggest hurdle.
Heading into 2021, 46% of those polled by YouGovAmerica said exercise was the most important, followed by diet and losing weight — some only making it a little over a month until life got in the way.
Those who stick with exercising reap the everyday benefits.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, physical activity can help with mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety, regulate sleep, improve cognitive and bodily functions, decrease risk for disease and increase lifespan.
That’s why many seniors like Darrell Judkins are putting exercise at the top of this year’s agenda.
“I’m not getting any younger, and I decided that I want to go ahead and get my health back,” Judkins said.
Using exercise as a way to get off his blood pressure medicine, Judkins is hoping to get his wife involved to stay on track with his resolution.
“Right now I feel extremely motivated,” Judkins said. “I feel a lot better about this now than I have in the past when I’ve started this up … For some reason it feels different.”
For more on Das Rec visit https://www.dasrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.