The holidays are a time to enjoy time with family and friends, share memories and establish new traditions while honoring old ones.
That’s exactly what the people of New Braunfels are doing this year.
Once a kid, always a kid
Christmas for Allison Eladhari has always been magical.
Like any kid excited to see what Santa left them on Christmas morning, Eladhari and her twin sister would wake up much earlier than their parents.
“When my twin sister and I were little we used to … whisper across the room to see if each other was awake,” Eladhari said. “We’d sneak into the living room with our big brothers to see our presents that Santa left.”
Following their covert ops reconnaissance mission, the siblings would climb into each brother’s bed and watch a marathon of “A Christmas Story” until their parents woke up.
“To this day, on Christmas morning, my sister and I still text each other asking if we’re awake,” Eladhari said. “Once all of us siblings get to our parents house, we put on ‘A Christmas Story’ and look through our stockings like we’re kids again.”
A Jurassic accident
Every Christmas Austin May and Candace Goldfuss have one goal in mind — find the most ridiculous dinosaur ornament possible.
“(It’s) a tradition that goes back to our first year together,” May said. “It’s a fun competition where we try to see who found the worst one. It’s always a laugh riot!”
The tradition started innocently enough.
Following a trip to a dinosaur theme park, the pair were inspired to try their hand at making dinosaur-shaped Christmas cookies.
“She’s a phenomenal baker and I … am not,” May said. “She walked me through everything, and somehow the cookies came out laughably misshapen … I decided to preserve that moment forever and made her an ornament shaped like the worst of them, and from then on we’ve made a tradition out of finding the dorkiest, worst-looking dinosaur ornaments we can and give them to each other as gifts.”
The original still has a special place on their tree.
The dollar Christmas
As new parents, Mandy Moore and her husband, who was the only source of income while Moore wrapped up her education, struggled the first Christmas with their newborn son.
That’s when they turned to Dollar Tree to supply each family member with a gift.
Twelve years later they find themselves going back to Dollar Tree every year to shop for gifts.
“It is fun,” Moore said. “Every year we all load up and head to Dollar Tree. Once there we split up and we each pick out stocking stuffers for the other people in our family. When we get home it is a mad scramble to get the stocking stuffer into the stocking without the others seeing.”
Battle of the lights
Like most families, Jennifer Leigh Simmons and her family drive around the neighborhood to look at Christmas lights.
Simmons takes it one step further.
They come fully equipped with score cards to write down their favorites for each category — for example, “best inflatables.”
When they return home they pack up homemade cookies and deliver them to the winners with a congratulatory note about their winnings.
“(It’s always a) big hit and spreads holiday cheer,” Simmons said.
The perfect pairing
When Amy Parra Balajadia was growing up, Santa had a special request.
Rather than cookies in milk, Santa took a strong liking to tamales and a cold one.
The only evidence he would leave behind to prove he was there were the few little white hairs from his beard in the near empty beer glass showing he had enjoyed it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.