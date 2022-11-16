Home is where the heart is, and home for the owner and hard-working employees of Old River City Cafe isn’t a building — it’s the relationships forged inside the walls of the restaurant.
One of the relationships fostered under the roof of Old River City Cafe was with none other than Monte Good, who played at the restaurant every Wednesday.
That’s why, when the local musician heard about the fire that consumed the New Braunfels eatery last month he knew he had to do something — sooner rather than later.
Good put his talents to good use by repaying the restaurant’s kindness and holding a benefit concert at Krause’s Cafe Tuesday night, with event proceeds going toward rebuilding efforts.
“They have been super good to me and my family — through thick and thin, and gave me a chance to play music there when they didn’t really know anything about me, and we’ve built it into a really good relationship,” Good said. “They’ve become like family.”
Family was on everyone’s mind as most of Old River City Cafe’s extended family reunited after the blaze — not even flames able to keep them apart Tuesday night.
“(The owners) kind of just took me in as one of their own and have treated me as family,” said Trisha White, who has been with the restaurant for 10 years. “It has been such an amazing working environment. I’ve never been cared for that way or treated with such respect, and just, you can’t get back your family, (but) that’s not gonna go away.”
Members of the community came out by the dozens to lend their support to the establishment, like Michael Taylor.
“We go to the restaurant all the time, but just like family, we take care of each other, so we had to be out here (to show support),” Taylor said.
Only a few songs into Good’s set and Krause’s Cafe resembled an oversized Thanksgiving dinner where eventgoers shared fond memories of the restaurant and the people who made it the welcoming place it was.
The Taylors, who live next door to the restaurant’s owner, recall giving the owner an antique drum to add to the antique decor inside the cafe.
“(We) went over to go see (the owner after the fire) and the first thing she said is, ‘Your drum is burnt up,’” Taylor said. “(We said) ‘As long as you’re OK, that’s all I care about’ — (the owner) was worried about my drum.”
Shari Segalle, Old River Cafe’s owner, was overwhelmed by those who showed up to help the restaurant in their time of need — just like the restaurant has done for its patrons over the years.
“I don’t even have words,” Segalle said. “If somebody would have told me this I would have said, ‘Y’all are crazy. This would never happen’ … These are such wonderful people, and this is the hardest part about losing the place — not being able to see everyone on a week-to-week basis because you get involved in everybody’s lives and you know they’re involved in mine … I miss that.”
Segalle started the restaurant in the mid-’90s with Alane Cameron, who passed away in 2020, and only a year later Old River City Cafe added catering to its skill set.
One of the hallmarks of the restaurant was the live music along with the charming patio where customers could relax and converse with one another.
Most importantly, Old River City Cafe has always been about the people.
“When we built the place all I asked the Lord for was like on ‘Cheers’ where everybody knows your name — not in a bar, but where everyone knows your name and everybody’s comfortable with everybody — that is what I wanted and that’s what happened,” Segalle said. “Just getting to know everybody — it’s been amazing. They’ve become my extended family.”
Segalle plans to rebuild the cafe and the benefit concert is just one step toward making that a reality.
While the building may be lost — the people remain.
“People that are here, that I work side-by-side with and a list of people that come in — that is the heart of the building — and guess what — the heart is still pumping,” Segalle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.