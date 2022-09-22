For the second time in the same month, a New Braunfels resident has become a lottery millionaire.
After an anonymous resident won the $2 million jackpot prize playing Texas Lottery’s $30 Premier Cash scratch-off tickets, another local hit it big after matching five numbers in the Sept. 12 Powerball drawing. The latest winner, who also chose to remain anonymous, won $1 million after purchasing their ticket at the CT Mart on 1815 State Highway 46 W.
The most recent winner only missed out on the final Powerball number (25) during the Sept. 12 drawing. Since Feb. 3, 2010, there have been two winners from Texas who have won Powerball’s top prize.
The Powerball drawing starts at $20 million per drawing and the winnings will increase until someone correctly chooses all six numbers to collect the jackpot. Winnings are split if there are more than one ticket with all six correct numbers.
The Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $270 million, with the next drawing set for Saturday night.
