EdenHill Communities resident Herb Skoog was honored with the Inspirational Senior Texan Award at the LeadingAge Texas conference on May 22.
Skoog helped organize the first Wurstfest, was a longtime Wurstfest Association volunteer and owned and operated Radio KGNB/KNBT for more than 50 years.
“You become a better person because you give to the community, and it comes back to you,” Skoog said. “I’ve never been one that has been looking forward to making a lot of money … but I’d rather have the life that I have had, and that is being happy doing what I was doing and thinking it was helping along the way.”
Skoog was inducted into the New Braunfels Chamber Hall of Honor in 1982.
The city awarded him Citizen of the Year in 2013, and he received the Frederick Frueholz, Jr. Historic Preservation Award in 2019.
Skoog started the “Reflections” radio program and wrote a year’s worth of special daily radio reports that were broadcast during New Braunfels’ 150th anniversary.
“Herb has certainly been an inspiration to all of us here at EdenHill, as well as so many people in the Greater New Braunfels area for many years,” said chaplain Rev. Sarah Currie.
During pandemic lockdowns, Skoog interviewed fellow residents and staff to help establish EdenHill’s Community TV broadcast.
He spoke with them about their lives, and also contributed to the EdenHill newsletter with articles about New Braunfels’ history and heritage.
Also at the conference, EdenHill was presented with the 2023 Excellence in Community Service Award for the facility’s Alzheimer’s symposium.
CEO Wendy Carpenter said the event started because EdenHill employees were receiving so many calls from New Braunfels area residents looking for support.
The annual symposium brings together memory care specialists and senior medical experts to teach residents about the disease and available resources.
“Our team’s overriding goal was to create a very high-quality program with education, resources, making them free to the public and as easily accessible to the public as possible,” said marketing director Terry Jackson.
