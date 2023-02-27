John Jellison has worked on a statue commemorating a couple of hound heroes for the American Legion of Seguin for about four months.
Jellison picked up woodworking as a hobby after he retired. He taught himself the skill and has been at it for over a year.
When Jellinson first started, he focused on creating walking sticks, many of which had people and figures carved onto them.
Jellison said he gets requests all the time, and although he has prices in mind for the work, he admittedly gives them away more often than he sells them.
“That’s part of the nature of me wanting to help out people and give them something that’s really, really nice,” Jellison said.
So when Jay MacLeod, Jellison’s best friend and a member of the American Legion, asked if he could carve a statue for the New Braunfels post, he said yes — despite having started his hobby six months prior.
Jellison has finished a second statue for the Sons of the American Legion in Seguin, who will then donate it to American Legion Post 245.
The statue details a sergeant prone and pointing at an enemy. Additionally, two dogs are in front of the man.
The dogs in question are Smoky, the Yorkshire Terrier and Stubby, the Boston Terrier.
During WWII, Corporal William A. Wynne acquired Smoky from a GI; for the following two years, Smoky accompanied Wynne throughout the war and attended combat flights. She survived 150 air raids, flew on 12 sea/air rescue and reconnaissance missions and was a part of 12 combat missions.
Smoky received eight battle stars and is credited as the world’s first therapy dog.
Stubby, modeled after Jellison’s own Boston Terrier on the statue, was assigned to the 26th Division and served as the unofficial mascot of the 102nd Infantry regiment during WWII.
Stubby served in the western front for 18 months. In that time, Stubby was a part of 17 battles and received two wound stripes.
The sergeant in the statue has thought-out details, such as his sergeant stripes, 1911 Colt 45 on his side and the proper treading on his boots.
Although Jellison didn’t serve in the military, his father and grandfather did. Because of this, Jellison is a part of the Sons of the American Legion.
Being a part of a military family and seeing how other military families were affected by losing loved ones growing up is what drove Jellison to work as hard as he has on these statues.
“I get to see their family and the repercussions of what it means to them, and that focus has always gotten me to help families and military — I guess that’s what motivates me besides my dad’s service,” Jellison said. “After the families get the bad news and everybody leaves, I’m still there witnessing my friend’s parent never coming home. That affected me, and it gives me the motivation to do things like this.”
To help Jellison with the statue, the Sons of the American Legion gave him $800. Additionally, wood was donated to Jellison, who got to pick out his mesquite canvas.
Choosing the wood he uses is an essential part of his woodworking practice. Jellision said when he looks at a piece of wood, he can already imagine what he can carve out of it.
In the case of his current statue, the tree he used split into two. Through spotting that split, he knew that the dogs would be carved on each side.
From the 800 pounds of wood he started with, Jellison carved away around 300 pounds of it. He then added an espresso-colored stain to give the carving the look of a bronze statue. Afterward, he added a polymer coating for shine.
The statue will soon be taken to Seguin and showcased on March 11 during the post’s 100-year anniversary party; tentatively, the city will dedicate the statue on April 16.
If Jellison could have it his way, this would be his last statue, and he’d return to making walking sticks.
Near his working shed, there’s an ample amount of wood that he has for future walking stick projects. As he looked through them, he could once again see their potential.
On one branch, he sees a Xenomorph from “Alien”; on another, he can see an angel with its wings elegantly spread out.
Although Jellison is proud of his work, he’s in no rush to outdo himself with another statue.
“Of course, I know Jay MacLeod — he’s gonna eventually ask me to do something like this again,” Jellison said. “I’m getting too old to walk that fast away from him, so chances are I’ll probably end up doing something else, just not right away.”
To see posts Jellison made to show the process of the statue, one can check out the American Legion of Seguin’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/AmericanLegionPost245/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.