It was a regular day at the QuikTrip on 2017 FM 1102 in New Braunfels when one of the store’s regular customers dropped in to purchase a $30 Premier Cash scratch ticket that ended up containing the $2 million prize.
Employees of the convenience store used the machine to check the value of the ticket sold and it read: exceeds limit allowed, and knew he had won something relatively big.
QuikTrip’s manager, Rusty Webb, instructed the purchaser to go to his car and check — sure enough the ticket revealed the heavy sum.
“He came back in and he was shaking, so I knew he had won a lot,” Webb said. “He just said, ‘Please tell me that says what I think it says.’ He let me hold the ticket for a second and I verified it, and I said, ‘Yeah, boss, you just won $2 million.’”
The customer, who comes in at least two to three times a week for tickets, was astonished by the win, and said, “I get to retire now.”
“It couldn’t have happened to a better person,” Webb said.
Since the news broke, Webb said they’ve seen a slight uptick in customers coming to purchase similar scratch-off tickets in hope of a repeat win from the store.
“Everybody’s asking me if I can sell them the $2 million winner, and I say ‘I think I’m fresh out,’” Webb said.
In the history of the ticket, this was the second time someone has claimed one of the four top prizes worth $2 million. The particular ticket offers more than $200 million in prizes and the odds of winning a prize of at least $50 is roughly one in four.
The New Braunfels resident, who walked away millions richer than when they walked into the store Tuesday, Aug. 23, requested to remain anonymous.
“Take a chance — you never know,” Webb said.
