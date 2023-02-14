Anglers of all ages are eagerly preparing for this weekend’s Troutfest TX that will gather thousands of fly fishing enthusiasts on the Guadalupe River.
Guadalupe River Trout Unlimited will host the 16th annual event from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Lazy L&L Campgrounds on River Road.
This year’s Troutfest has a free expo on Saturday and Sunday packed with events.
The exposition includes free fly tying presentations, casting lessons, women-focused events, kid events, watercraft demos, speakers and panel discussions, silent auctions, gear and guide booths and beer and cocktails.
Friday night’s Troutfest banquet seats are sold out, but there are still Movie Night tickets available for the 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The film festival will showcase 10 shorts and feature-length projects that document fly fishing around the globe.
Film tickets are $20, or $45 for a ticket and a one-year subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.
Visit grtu.org/troutfest-tx/tftx2023/ for a full schedule of Troutfest events.
