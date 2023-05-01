Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated all over New Braunfels this Friday.
From eating and drinking to dancing, there’s something everyone can enjoy doing to commemorate the occasion.
The 7Ten Activity Center will hold a Cinco de Mayo party with snacks and music from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
The McKenna Children’s Museum will host its celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. with authentic Mexican treats and Spanish bingo.
Larkspur at Creekside, located at 2825 Sophie Ln., is hosting two celebrations of its own. At around 2:30 p.m., Ramon Chapa Jr. will give a presentation on Hispanic history in New Braunfels and Cinco de Mayo. From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., attendees should expect catered food by River City Café, tequila, music and dancing; those interested in the event can RVSP to 830-515-2904.
Villa at Gruene, located at 1190 Gruene Rd., is hosting its first annual “Cinco de Drinko Music, Margs & Salsa-Off.” The event starts at 4 p.m.
There will be $3 imports, eight specialty margaritas and virgin piña coladas for kids. Additionally, there will be an $8 endless nacho and taco bar.
There will also be music from Benjamin Cole and Clayton Chapin. Winners of the salsa-off will become the Salsa Señor or Salsa Señora and win the ultimate prize.
Alluring Treasures Boutique & Patio Bar, located at 2339 Gruene Lake Dr., Suite A, will have barbecue sausage tacos, micheladas, wine, beer, and more from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Moreover, Emerald Whisk will host a cookie decorating class.
Winery on the Gruene is hosting its Cinco de Mayo celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with plenty of wine-a-ritas for thirsty patrons.
Faust Brewing Company is set to host live music, including Mariachi Reyes de Mexico, beginning at 5 p.m.
For those booked up on Friday, they can pregame with Tonie Taylor Salon & Boutique on Wednesday, May 3. Located at 2339 Gruene Lake Dr, Suite B, its “Cinco Celebration” also honors the salon and boutique’s three years of business at the Gruene Lake Village.
There will be a taco bar, swag bags, a photo booth, margaritas and more. The event will also have a giveaway; attendees can enter the giveaway by buying a shirt in the hopes of winning AMIKA hair tools.
