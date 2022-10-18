New Braunfels has seen incredible growth over the past few decades, but that kind of growth will likely see curtailment or eventually cease at some point in the future as development reaches the city’s borders and has exhausted large-scale greenfield options, City Manager Robert Camareno said on Tuesday.
In his annual “State of the City” report at the McKenna Events Center in New Braunfels, Camareno told the breakfast attendees that an estimated 5,800 acres of developable land are left, and projections show that nearly 87% of the city’s developable land will see usage in the next 12 years.
He added that it’s essential to know how the city has grown in the past but projecting future growth will drive decision-making.
“Most of the land has already been developed or has been platted and, therefore, will be developed,” Camareno said. “We certainly are getting to a point where we will be built up eventually.”
The city contains about 25,000 acres within its corporate boundaries. Certain areas of the city are not available for private development, such as the floodway, floodplain and ownership by public agencies.
Camareno cited city figures indicating that 66.8% of available development land had seen development. The city projects that figure will reach 73.5% next year, 80.2% by 2029 and 86.8% by 2034.
Those numbers do not include land in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, an unincorporated area contiguous to the city’s corporate boundaries. And Camareno added that projections can change.
“When will we be built out? Obviously, sometime after that,” he said. “It’s not that far out. Therefore, I think that must change the way we start to plan for it and start to rethink about how we position ourselves for some of that growth that still needs to occur and the redevelopment of some areas that will also occur.”
Investments in new commercial buildings continue to grow in 2022, Camareno said.
In 2020, the city issued 72 permits with a valuation of $107.3 million. The city issued one less permit, but the valuation of those buildings grew to $174.4 million. In the nine months of this year, the city has issued 106 permits for a valuation of $289.7 million.
Most of the new commercial building permits are located in the northwestern and eastern areas of the city as well as Gruene, but Camareno added that “the growth in commercial is affirmed across the community.”
New residential buildings will not match the record numbers seen last year, he said.
In 2020, the city issued 1,402 permits for a valuation of $451.4 million, and in 2021 the city issued 1,743 permits for a valuation of $564.6 million. But in 2022 — not so much, with the city issuing 743 permits for the first nine months for a valuation of $251.2 million.
Most of the residential permits are situated in the northeastern, southwestern and eastern parts of the city, as well as near Gruene.
“There’s going to continue to be a lot of growth in the (extraterritorial jurisdiction),” Camareno said. “We’ve seen it. We’re going to continue to see it. And we’re certainly going to encourage it.”
He said that most of the city’s revenue sources have recovered from pre-pandemic levels, with some exceeding those levels.
“We just didn’t know what the impact of the pandemic was going to be,” he said. “We didn’t have a playbook to go to page three that said, ‘This is what is going to happen to your revenues; therefore, you must adjust your expenditures by this.’ It didn’t exist.”
He said conservative budgeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic created a budget surplus going into the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget development process, allowing for an investment of about $12.7 million in one-time expenses. Funding was prioritized for equipment, technology and initiatives to increase efficiency and productivity and enhance customer service.
(1) comment
Hopefully, someone put some thought into leaving some of the land undeveloped in case a loop has to be built, lest we wind up with 1/2 a loop like 337 because someone was asleep at the wheel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.