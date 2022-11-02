No day is the same for New Braunfels Public Library Outreach Librarian Jonathan Margheim.
With the vital responsibility of sharing knowledge and information, Margheim has to be prepared for anything.
As a librarian for the New Braunfels Public Library RIOmobile, Margheim starts his day with inspecting the vehicle that will bring the library to readers.
After performing the safety check, the outreach librarian spends several minutes pulling books from the stacks of the main library geared toward the audience at his next stop.
Well acquainted with the group, Margheim selects plenty of graphic novels, caped superhero books and picture books before loading them into the mobile library’s up to 3,000-book catalog.
“The cool thing about these stops is it’s like working in a very tiny library, so you get these sort of very personal relationships with people that come on board more than you do even just working the desk in our main library branch, so you can really stock up for the stop,” Margheim said.
Once shelves are stocked, Margheim places himself in the driver’s seat and guides the mobile library to its next destination — Klein Road Elementary School.
As soon as the truck with a mural of New Braunfels featuring the Comal River, Main Plaza and residential homes printed on the side comes into view, students are bouncing with anticipation to see what’s inside.
Classes of students file outside the tiny library, allowing a few at a time to climb aboard and check out the selections.
Once inside, children spanning several grade levels browsed the titles lining the shelves and made their selections before moving to the front for checkout.
During checkout the mobile library, which makes stops at community events, assisted living facilities and schools, operates as an extension of the library and can do the same things — only at a distance.
The mobile is more than delivering books — it’s getting kids excited about reading.
“One of the cool things about going to the schools is that the novelty of the vehicle itself also functions as a stimulus for kids to check out books,” Margheim said. “The fact that I’ll have a wide range of books that may be already checked out in their school libraries … because school libraries are operating with a limited budget … So if I can help supplement that a little bit, and still be an encouraging force for early literacy that’s good.”
The RIOmobile frequently makes stops at Klein Road Elementary School and the teachers who participate have seen a real difference in their students since it first arrived.
“The first week I only had one kid, and then the next week I was up to eight kids,” said Klein Road Elementary teacher Katie Salge. “It’s definitely the visual of it that sparks their interest and they want to read. We’re a Title I campus, so any access to any kind of books other than the books that we (have) is amazing — it’s a great benefit.”
The library on wheels was designed to bring library services to underserved areas of the community or those who have difficulty accessing the library in-person.
“The community is growing so quickly and spreading so wide, it’s important for us to be able to get the books that belong to the community into their hands,” Margheim said.
Some students at Klein Road Elementary agree.
“Parents who can’t take their children to the public library sometimes can know that they can send their children to school, knowing that they will still enjoy the love of reading, not only by going to their school library, but also going to the RIOmobile,” said fourth grader Isabella Balderas. “It makes me elated and jubilant to see all the children check out lovely books.”
The RIOmobile was created in response to the growth in New Braunfels. Understanding it needed to expand its reach to meet the needs of the community, the library opted for the cost-effective alternative to building another branch.
The New Braunfels Public Library Foundation launched a fundraising campaign to purchase the vehicle and the outfitted mobile library unit was unveiled in July 2016.
Following the successful launch, the library added the RIOrover — a miniature counterpart equipped to set up pop-up libraries and make home deliveries.
“We’re the UberEats of books,” the outreach librarian said jokingly.
The van was introduced just as the pandemic hit, which forced people to stay at home and prevented them from going to the library.
In response to the pandemic, the library implemented curbside pickup but to reach those who couldn’t do curbside, the library began using the smaller vehicle for home deliveries.
“The pandemic, especially for libraries, was a … great opportunity for us to reevaluate the way that we deliver service and be able to throw some of the old paradigms out the window,” Margheim said.
The librarian continues to use innovation through the mobile library to give the community equal access to services while finding new ways to expand on outreach opportunities created during the pandemic.
To track the RIOmobile or schedule a home delivery visit https://newbraunfels.libguides.com/c.php?g=502479&p=7718825.
