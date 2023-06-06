The New Braunfels Public Library’s 2023 summer reading program began last Saturday with four different activities for residents to choose from.
The theme for this year’s reading program is, “All Together Now.” The goal is to get New Braunfels locals to participate with neighbors, friends and family to catch up on their reading, go to local parks, partake in library programs, try new recipes and do art projects.
An aspect of the summer reading program includes game cards that can be found at the New Braunfels Public Library, Das Rec, New Braunfels City Hall and the Westside Community Center.
When completing an activity from the program’s list, it can be marked on the game card.
A prize can be obtained after five activities are completed, a second prize is available after 10 activities, and once the game card is completed with 24 total activities, an entry is added to the grand prize drawing.
Prize pick-up begins June 20, and entries for the grand prize will be accepted until Aug. 4.
Activities to help residents mark their game cards will be offered throughout the summer at the main library branch on E. Common St.
On Thursday, June 8, performances by children’s musician Staci Gray will be featured at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
On June 15, Austin Reptiles will have showtimes at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Austin Reptiles is an educational program with live animals.
Many other activities will be held as well, and those interested in more information can go to www.newbraunfels.gov/library .
