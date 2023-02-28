Affordable housing in New Braunfels was the topic of conversation during a forum co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Comal Area (LWVCA) and the New Braunfels Inclusion, Diversity and Awareness (IDEA) Forum on Jan. 25 at the McKenna Center.
According to the evening’s speaker, Jeff Jewell, director of economic and community development for the city of New Braunfels, the presentation’s purpose was to determine what the issues are on housing affordability, how far-reaching it is in New Braunfels, why cities need to try to address it and what is currently being done.
Jewell said discussions and surveys have shown that residents are concerned about housing affordability.
City officials recently appointed a citizens committee to examine and create suggestions for alleviating the issue.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as housing where the occupant pays 30% or less of their gross income on total housing, including utilities.
According to Jewell, households paying more than 30% on housing are described as “cost-burdened,” while those paying more than 50% are considered “severely cost-burdened.”
Citing 2020 census statistics, Jewell said 8,869, or 28.7% of the households in New Braunfels, are considered cost-burdened, while 21,986, about 71.3%, are not cost-burdened.
About 30.8% of renters were cost-burdened, while 15.9% of owner-occupants were over the 30% threshold.
The housing problem, Jewell said, is that developers cannot build housing for sale or rent at an amount targeted populations can afford, and the ability to increase the supply of housing is limited.
He added that the private sector could only provide affordable, decent, safe and sanitary housing for target populations with public assistance.
But there are solutions, Jewell said. The city can focus on preserving and protecting existing options, expand housing options through production and align non-financial incentives.
The ideas under consideration by city leaders include establishing a housing incentive fund as gap funding assistance for production and preservation efforts and aligning city policies to provide sufficient incentives for workforce housing projects. The city’s conversation also includes utilizing regulatory and financial incentives in exchange for workforce housing units.
“You can’t have prosperous families and communities without having safe, stable housing solutions,” Jewell said. “There are a whole lot of societal benefits when folks are in stable housing situations. Locally, it produces better outcomes for the community and its residents.”
Jewell added that safe and stable housing strengthens the local economy by enhancing competitiveness, assures employers access to workers for various jobs, connects businesses with a stable customer base and allows residents flexibility to spend less of their income on housing.
Along with being held in person, the forum was streamed through Zoom. A recording of the meeting is posted on the LWVCA’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/EC8t1FDHOLo .
Additional information on the IDEA Forum and future events can be found at www.nbideaforum.com .
